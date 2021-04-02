Where to Bet on Boxing in Canada: 5 Trusted Sportsbooks

Last year, many of the boxing fights fans wanted to watch were suspended for safety reasons. Lockdown measures have now eased and bouts have been trickling back left, right and center.

Although organizers are still tuning up fights featuring the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, there’s a series of great matches to watch and bet on in 2021. In this article, we’ll focus on betting action, more so the best boxing sportsbooks in Canada.

Recommended Boxing Betting Sites in Canada

In Canada, you can bet on boxing in dozens of betting sites from around the world. However, some of these companies have poor odds, websites that lag and slow payouts. In light of that information, we recommend these safe, trusted and top-rated sportsbooks:

Sports Betting Sites

Bet365

Founded in 2000 in England, Bet365 is an innovative, consistently reliable betting website known for its wide array of betting markets. It supports nearly every sport in the world, from soccer and basketball to MMA and boxing.

The best part about Bet365 is its odds. It features competitive odds whether you want to wager on KO/TKO, outright winner or no-contest. You can also bet on matches in real-time at the in-play betting section.

What’s more, you can claim bonuses to increase your odds of winning. For example, you get a 100% welcome bonus worth up to $100. All you need is to deposit at least $20 using PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, wire transfer, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Betiton

Launched in 2020, Betiton is a relatively new sportsbook licensed in Malta and the UK. It was founded by the former Managing Director of Karamba betting brand, so you can bet it’s under good management.

Like many sportsbooks, Betiton lists its betting markets in the order of popularity. That means football, horse racing and tennis comes first. Then boxing, eSports and MMA follow. That’s alright, though. Betiton has a decent variety of boxing events every week. They are ranked by date and time and you can also bet on them at the in-play section.

This Betiton review at Bestbettingsites.com explains in more detail about the sportsbooks, its markets, betting types, odds and bonuses for Canadians.

Betway

Betway is one of the most popular betting websites in the world. It’s an established company with over a decade of experience. Being a trailblazer, Betway supports hundreds of betting markets daily, both for major and minor sports.

That said, Betway is on of the best bookies for high rollers. Here’s why. Most sportsbooks have limits of between $5 and $10,000. Betway lets you deposit up to $50,000 through Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, wire transfer and InstaDebit. Crucially, you can also withdraw up to $100,000 using the same method used for deposits.

888Sports

888Sports needs no introduction. Established in 1997, this British brand has been around since the online betting industry began. And although it started by targeting the UK market, it has since expanded to the rest of the world, including Canada.

888Sports is a great bookie for a lot of reasons. Let’s start with its comprehensive library of betting markets. The company lets you bet on just about anything, from boxing and football to eSports and politics.

Then there’s its frequent promotions. 888Sports gives you bonuses from the day you register an account until you leave the website. For clarity, the company has numerous promotions, some which focus on specific sports.

Unibet

Unibet is another established bookmaker that still ranks at the top of the industry more than 20 years since its launch. The Malta-based bookie supports PayPal, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard, Interac and bank transfer for payments.

It welcomes all new customers with a 100% bonus up to $25 and up to $200 if you choose to play its casino games. Like Bet365, Unibet is hailed for its competitive odds and overall quality services. It also features in-play betting, and a streaming service to watch your favorite sports games.

Tips to Find Trustworthy Canadian Online Sportsbooks for Betting

Finding a good betting website is vital for a smooth betting experience. But how do you pick the right sportsbook? Use these tips.

•Licensing and Safety

Choose a betting company licensed in a trusted jurisdiction like the UK and Malta. These bookies are more likely to be safe and trustworthy. To be certain, also look for safety features like SSL encryption, data protection policies and password protection.

•Quality Odds

Odds dictate the amount of money you win in every bet. If you bet at a site with poor odds, your profits will be less. That said, choose a bookie known for its competitive odds.

•Betting Markets

Logically, choose a bookmaker that supports your preferred sports and leagues. If you like betting on boxing, select a website that supports multiple boxing events.

•Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses can help you increase profits and reduce losses, so choose a bookmaker with regular promotions. While at it, read bonus terms to ensure you can fulfill them.

Types of Boxing Bets Allowed in Canada

In boxing, you can bet on these bet types:

✓Outright Winner/Moneyline

This is the simplest bet type in boxing: you bet on the outright winner of a bout. While it’s easy to bet on these wager types, bets on favorites tend to attract poor odds.

✓Method of Winning

Many sportsbooks allow you to bet on how a match will end. For example, you can bet on a bout ending in a KO/TKO or unanimous decision.

✓Totals

In boxing, totals refer to the number of rounds in a match. So, you can predict whether a match ends in the first six rounds or the final six rounds. Many bookmakers also give you the option of betting on the specific round a game end.

✓Parlays

Also called accumulators, Parlays are bets through which you combine multiple wagers into one. You can combine two, three or more wagers into one to increase your potential profits. However, this also increases the risks of losing.

✓Props

Proposition bets are wagers made on outcomes that don’t directly affect the outcome of a boxing match. An example is a bet predicting the number one pound for pound boxers by the end of the year.