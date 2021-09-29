What Mobile Sports Betting Legalization Means For Combat Sports in NY

If you are like me, you are waiting for the opportunity to bet on combat sports at a moment’s notice. Mobile sports betting is coming to New York and the anticipation has been mounting for years now. Watching combat sports in New York just got more fun.

Thankfully, mobile betting was legalized during the summer of 2021 and the hope is we will be able to bet on fights before the end of this year or in early 2022. Overall, New York sports betting has a drastic effect on how we watch and analyze fights.

New York Sports Betting Apps

Currently, it is unknown who or what sportsbooks will launch in New York. In August, the New York State Gaming Commission announced that there are several companies vying for a sports betting license.

This is extremely relevant to combat sports betting. When New York sports betting is legalized, you will want to only be using the best sportsbooks in the industry. The reasons for this can vary but for combat sports specifically, you want the widest variety of options at your disposal.

Best Sportsbooks To Bet On Combat Sports

PointsBet

Pointsbet is one of the best sportsbooks to use for MMA and boxing. PointsBet is the only sportsbook that allows you to bet on the method of victory live during the fights. This is only available between rounds but we highly recommend you take advantage of that.

BetMGM

BetMGM gives generous odds boosts and bonuses. The betting options are pretty widely available. Their app could be a little better but this is a great product.

DraftKings

This is probably the most widely known and available app. Their bonuses and boosts are second to none. Moreover, the platform has exclusive agreements with the UFC and PFL to offer exclusive betting options. A must-have for combat sports fans.

FanDuel

Right up there with DraftKings, FanDuel has the best app that was totally remodeled earlier into 2021. Their odds are fantastic and they typically charge low vig (or fee).

How Betting On The Method Of Victory Can Be Profitable

Looking to bet on the high-level MMA grappler to win the fight via submission? You should if you want to increase your chances of profit.

Take, for example, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Khabib was a -350 favorite in that fight ($3.50 bet to profit $1). However, if you were to bet on Khabib (the grappler) to beat Justin Gaethje by submission, you could have gotten +250 or better ($1 bet to profit $2.50).

The ability to bet on a fighter to win by knockout, submission, decision, or by picking a fighter to win in a given round is where things get really juicy for bettors. This doesn’t just relate to MMA fights either.

For boxing fans, you can bet on fighters to win by a decision as well. You can even bet on the fight to be a draw or the fight to end by knockout.

Looking to see Jake Paul lose his next fight (we know you are) you can bet on that too. Sports betting is going to be very fun in New York.

Where To Watch Fights And Bet On Them (Retail Sportsbooks)

Retail sports betting has been live in New York for a few years. Below is a list of locations where you can legally bet on sports at a retail sportsbook. Typically, these sportsbooks offer food and beverage options with an extensive amount of sports for your viewing pleasure.

UFC and boxing fights are almost always shown. However, if it is a PPV event, I would recommend calling the location before you visit to see if they are showing the fight card. Although there are no retail sportsbooks in NYC, here are some of your best options for retail sportsbooks in New York:

Rivers Casino: Schenectady, NY

Resorts World: Catskills, NY

DraftKings: Del Lago Resort & Casino

FanDuel: Tioga Downs

Caesars Sportsbook: Turning Stone Resort