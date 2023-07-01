Worldwide

The UFC on ESPN 48

UFC on ESPN 48 Results: Strickland Gets The Stoppage

UFC on ESPN 48 results

(L-R) Nassourdine Imavov battles Sean Strickland in their 5-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 67 – Strickland vs Imavov – Event on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM – Photo by Icon sport

Nursulton Ruziboev made quite the statement tonight! He scored the first-round knockout just over a minute into the fight and finished the finisher. After that, we got to see Benoit Saint-Denis derail Ismael Bonfim in a career-best performance. Grant Dawson dominated Ismagulov, then Sean Strickland got the stoppage win for the main event. We'll delve more into tonight's UFC results here.

Sean Strickland Gets The Stoppage

Despite Abus looking great in the first round, Strickland pulled through and smoked the competition in round two. Magomedov looked gassed out and compromised right at the beginning of round two. After dropping him and teeing off from the top position, the ref steped in and Strickland got a stoppage win.

Grant Dawson Is A Problem

Who can deny this man? He's the best back taker in the UFC and he's blowing through the competition. Ismagulov is no joke and he got completely out-classed tonight. Dawson is very candid in his game plan, but still Damir had no answers for the grappling attack that Dawson brings every time.

Even on the feet, Grant looked incredible. His hands were sharp and he throws that knee up the middle with ease. He's more than deserving of a big name or a big rank next, which is all he's asking for.

Benoit Saint-Denis Looked Incredible

The UFC results tonight show that Benoit Saint-Denis is only getting better. Ismael Bonfim is incredible — his record shows that and his UFC debut just embellished that sentiment. But, Saint-Denis kicked and squeezed the winning streak out of Bonfim.

Moving forward, Benoit deserves a big name and a spot on a big card. He's fun, always brings it, and keeps knocking down whatever challenge the UFC brass sets in front on him.

Nursulton Ruziboev Wins The Debut

What a finish! Just over a minute was all that Ruziboev needed to make his win is introductory fight in the UFC. The UFC on ESPN 48 results got started with a furious KO and it really set the stage for what was an incredible main card.

UFC Results Tonight: Everything You Need to Know

What you need to know is that Sean Strickland has a number next to his name for a reason. Though Magomedov is great, he's just not quite ready for what lays in the waters of the middleweight top 10. The UFC results tonight show that Strickland is not going anywhere just yet.

  •  Sean Strickland defeats Abus Magomedov
  • Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov
  • Michael Morales defeats Max Griffin
  • Ariane Lipski defeats Melissa Gatto
  • Benoit Saint-Denis defeats Ismael Bonfim
  • Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Bruno Ferreira

Moreover, give Grant Dawson someone in the top 5. He just dominated Ismagulov better than Arman Tsarukyan did. Damir had no moments in this fight and it just shows that Grant Dawson is ready to get that push from the UFC. Anything short of a top ten fight would be a crime.

This was a night of finishes, and we saw a good amount on the main card. But, the fights that went the distance were still fun! Morales remains undefeated and Lipski was able to get the nod in what was a very close fight.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Nursulton Ruziboev were able to get some stoppages that'll propel them up the ranks and hopefully put a lot more attention on them for the next time they make that walk.

 Implications of the UFC on ESPN 48 UFC Results

Grant Dawson will need to get this fight to the ground in order to pull off the biggest victory of his career to date.

So, moving forward, it's hard to argue that Strickland deserves a push up in the ranks. He took the risk that the UFC gave him and made relatively quick work of it. Maybe Marvin Vettori next? Marvin deserves some time off after that Jared Cannonier loss, but if things line up time-wise for them, it makes sense.

Next, we need Grant Dawson getting a push. Why Not Beneil Dariush or maybe the winner of Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker? None of the pther UFC on ESPN 48 results show anything near the dominance of Grant Dawson tonight. He's a problem at lightweight and the UFC should finally acknowledge this.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

