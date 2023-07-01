UFC on ESPN 48 Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary

If you're looking for UFC on ESPN 48 Live Updates, you're in the right place.

We'll be here watching the main card and giving you all of the UFC on ESPN 48 round by round updates and all of the UFC results tonight. The main card is one that you will not want to miss any updates on. This card is stacked from the bottom to the top with great talent and some fun match ups.

Sure, some of the match making here was a bit odd, but it's still entertaining. Regardless, the night goes on and the entertainment is promised. Stick around here and we'll provide you with UFC round by round commentary, our take on how the rounds are scored, and all of the UFC live results.

When Do the UFC on ESPN 48 Live Updates Start?

The UFC results tonight will start right when the first fight on the main card starts! So, we're looking at 4 p.m. PST, 6 p.m. CST and 7 p.m. EST.

Headlined by Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov, tonight's action is one of those cards that you'll not want to miss.

What Will Be Covered in Our UFC on ESPN 48 Round by Round Updates?

What you can expect is a detailed recap of what happens round by round. We'll have all of that on top of how we scored the rounds. The round scoring will be arbitrary due to the scores being unknown until the fight is over.

We'll also be analyzing the fights and there will be another post talking about the aftermath following tonight's fights.

UFC on ESPN 48 Results: What can be expected?

You can expect fireworks, that much is certain. Strickland is looking to keep his spot in the rankings, and Magomoedov, just in his sophomore bout in the UFC, is looking to leapfrog many, including Strickland. So, that's pretty intense. Additionally, we've got a co-main event of the ages in Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Dawson has yet to lose a fight in the UFC and he's very candid about what he wants to do; take his opponent down, take their back, sink in the choke, go home and watch cartoons. Ismagulov, trying to step back into the winner's circle, wants to give Dawson his first loss in the promotion.

And, before that, we've got so many great fights to cover for you! A fight card like this is one you really want to be in the know on. So, stick around here and enjoy the UFC on ESPN 48 round by round results.

UFC on ESPN Live Results: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

Strickland will look to keep his spot in the ranks, Abus will look to jump the line at the expense of Sean. This fight has a lot of weight on it rankings-wise, but more than that, this is almost promised to be a banger.

UFC Results Tonight: Grant Dawson vs Damir Ismagulov

With heavy implications on the lightweight division's top ten, Grant Dawson looks to remain nearly perfect in the UFC while Damir Ismagulov wants to prove that he's not going anywhere.

UFC Live Updates: Max Griffin vs Michael Morales

Max Griffin has the tenure and some high level wins, but Morales is riding the momentum of being 14-0 at just 23-years-old. On paper, this fight looks like it's got all the ingredients for “Fight of the Night” money.

UFC on ESPN 48 Live Results: Ariane Lipski vs Melissa Gatto

When the “Queen of Violence” fights, we watch. Lipski is back at it looking to start her first win streak since 2020. However, Gatto is here to bounce back into the win column after losing her first fight.

Round 1: While Lipski is the pressuring fighter, she's having a lot of issues closing the gap. Gatto is doing a great job keeping Lipski at bay with her teep kicks and straight punches. A close round, though uneventful. Gatto got this one. Ariane secures a takedown but doesn't do a whole lot with it.

10-9 Gatto

Round 2: Lipski is a bit more active to start this round out. She's got some heat on her strikes, but they keep missing the mark. Gatto is winning the clinch situations in this round, too. In fact, most of this round was fought in the clinch.

10-9 Gatto

UFC round by round results: Ismael Bonfim vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Bonfim is back at it and he's hoping to continue his finishing ways. Saint-Denis has something to say about that, though. Since he debut loss, Benoit has won two straight and if gets his way, it'll be three.

Round 1: What a furious start to this fight! Benoit is spamming body kicks and Bonfim is encouraging the onslaught. Both are scrapping it out in the middle for a bit but Benoit opts to mix in a takedown, which he secured. They return to the feet for a bit but Benoit gets another takedown and takes the back. His squeeze is insane! Not even under the chin, he secures the rear-naked choke.

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis via first round submission

UFC Results Tonight: Bruno Ferreira vs Nursulton Ruziboev

Undefeated meats a load of experience here! Bruno has made it 10 up, ten down. Looking to keep that flawless record intact, he'll need to get through Ruziboev, who has finished 32 of his 34 wins.

Round 1: The size difference is very noticeable not just in stature, but in fighting styles. Both fighters start a bit tentative, but they exchange leg kicks. Ruziboev caught a leg kick to drill Bruno with a punch that put a stop to the fight. This was fast and violent.

Official Result: Nursulton Ruziboev via first round KO