UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen LIVE Coverage and Round by Round Updates

It's fight day! Stay tuned with us here as we give you live UFC round-by-round updates for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen.

The former featherweight king, Max Holloway, will return to action for the first time since July of 2022. His last performance saw him losing for the third time against the current champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Despite being 0-3 against Volk, ‘Blessed' would like to give everyone a reminder that he's not going anywhere at the expense of Arnold Allen.

Allen is undefeated in the UFC and, especially as of late, he's looking nothing short of phenomenal. Though his last bout against Calvin Kattar was stopped due to injury, Allen was putting on an A+ showing up until Kattar's knee decided to take a break from being a knee. This marquee bout has significant title implications looming overhead, certainly a can't-miss bout!

Before the final act, we've got plenty of bangers to keep us entertained. Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo will throw down in a fight that's sure to be fireworks, bantamweight contenders will slug it out, an undefeated heavyweight takes a step up in competition, and much more! Chill here and stay in the know with me as I give

Main Event – UFC round by round updates: Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen

As a fan of both Holloway and Allen, I'm deeply saddened that they have to fight each other. However, I'm already over it and eager to see this fight because, wow, these are two of the best talents in the UFC right now, let alone at featherweight!

You may have heard, but Max Holloway is one of the greatest featherweight champions of all time. He's taken out legends, he's taken out prospects, and he's fought some of the heaviest hitters without ever being dropped. Plus, this dude has some of the coldest moments in MMA history.

It it easy to confuse Max's situation, though. He's lost to the champ three times, this is typically a sign that a champion is at the end of their career. But, for Holloway, that's not the case; he's only 31-years-young, he's still learning, and he's still a threat to the title. He's just lost to a really, really good fighter.

Speaking of really, really good fighters, we've got ‘Almighty'. Despite tweeting something slightly negative about My Chemical Romance awhile ago, I still find Allen to be one of my personal favorite fighters. He's gritty, he's tough, and you're kidding yourself if you don't think he's one of the most technical fighters in the organization.

The wait is over, let's get to the main event!

Co-main event – UFC live round by round updates: Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo

What a scrap we've got here! Edson Barboza has been with the UFC since 2010 and he's made quite the highlight reel for himself within the promotion. When you're thinking of some of the best knockouts ever, Barboza's name is immediately in the conversation. His kickboxing savvy has made him a very easy to watch fighter.

Someone who will entertain Barboza's exciting style is Billy Quarantillo. He's a very game fighter that's got no quit in him. Having only been finished once in his career, Billy's relentless pace and solid chin has been enough to melt many fighters that stood before him. This should be a great fight!

Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov

I'm not sure what's scarier, the name “Azamat Murzakanov” or the 12-0 record with 10 finishes. The Russian has had two fights in the UFC and he's won them both via third round KO/TKO; this shows that his killer instincts stay true, even when hitting the deep waters of a fight. That's a scary guy to fight.

But, you know, Dustin Jacoby has been around the block once or twice. One year the elder, Jacoby has twice as many fights and much more experience at the UFC level. Having finished 67% of his professional bouts, this is a fight that is sure to deliver.

Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba

UFC on ESPN 44 is spoiling us fans. There are so many bangers taking place on the main card! Tanner Boser has won over half of his wins by KO and he's as exciting as his hair is nice. He's got a tough opponent to try and crack, though.

Ion Cutelaba has been a a divisional mainstay for some time. Anytime he's on the bill, fans are tuning in. One of the most intense men to ever find his way into cage fighting, Cutelaba is almost guaranteed fireworks anytime he's gloved up.

Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez

Despite Munhoz's record not being the most attractive as of late, the competition in which he's lost mostly close fights to is admirable. Sean O'Malley(I know, it was a disqualification, but still a big name), Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz — these are some of the toughest cats in the sport.

Munhoz has never been finished, and if things go according to plan for him, it'll stay that way. But, if anyone can crack that chin, it may as well be Chris Guitierrez. One of the many Factory X prospects, Chris is 7-0-1 in his last 8. His last fight saw him knockout a legend in Frankie Edgar, but this is arguably his toughest test to date.

Main card begins now! UFC round by round results: Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia

Clay Guida. Need I say more?

I'll say more just because I like talking/typing. Clay Guida is a legend of the sport. Not just the UFC, the sport. He's been a part of several iconic moments and he's still adding to his resume. This will be his 61st professional fight, and even at 41 years of age, ‘The Carpenter' still brings the same spaz energy that we all know and love.

Rafa Garcia is a very tough opponent. At 28 years of age, we'll see if the fresher and younger fighter can make a stepping stone out of the legend.

