It's fight day! Today, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida provide a massive main event matchup from Charlotte, North Carolina. This is a stacked card, headlined by the big boys of the UFC. This fight is huge for many reasons (and not just because of the stars of the main event). This is a fight with potentially big ramifications for the biggest division in the UFC. Read on below to find our official prediction for Rozenstruik v Almeida!

The Background to Rozenstruik v Almeida….

This fight is equally as important to both fighters for very different reasons. Both fighters are very much at different stages of their career, with their recent form being the key indicator of this. Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been a mainstay of the heavyweight division for years, but looks as though his time could be under real threat. Jailton Almeida, on the other hand, is very much seen as being part of the new era of heavyweight.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's recent form has been very inconsistent. His last three fights include two losses to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov respectively, although his most recent outing was a victorious demolition KO of Chris Daukaus in the first round. Jailton Almeida, on the other hand, is undefeated in the UFC. His last three wins include two submission wins (not something you see every day at heavyweight), over Parker Porter and Anton Turkalj respectively. His most recent outing resulted in an extremely impressive round two KO over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Looking to derail Jailton hype train…

Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik is pretty much your archetypal heavyweight. He's big, he's powerful and he carries nuclear power in his hands. Those on the wrong end of that power don't often enjoy the results, put it that way.

The Surinamese kick-boxer's first four UFC fights were all knockout wins, and included some huge heavyweight hitters to boot (Andrei Arlovski and Alastair Overeem, anyone?). In fact, Rozenstruik's losses really have only come at the hands of the who's-who of the heavyweight division. A knockout loss to Francis Ngannou and a decision loss to Ciryl Gane had somewhat hampered the momentum of Rozenstruik, which, in all fairness, there is no shame at all in. Point being – Jairzinho Rozenstruik desperately needs to try and get some momentum going in this division.

Jailton Almeida – New kid on the block at heavyweight…

Jailton Almeida is very anything BUT your archetypal heavyweight. Almeida is pretty much seen as the next star in the making in the heavyweight division.

One of the biggest finds from Dana White's Contender Series, Jailton Almeida made a statement on that show by causing a massive upset by beating Nasrudin Nasrudinov. He has burst onto the scene very quickly, and with good reason, too. He is very much the product of the new generation of heavyweight fighter – one that is extremely varied and durable. His ability to knock out opponents, as well as his potent ground game make him an extremely dangerous opponent for anyone at heavyweight, and a threat to take extremely seriously.

So, Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Jailton Almeida – who wins?

This fight is extremely interesting, because it really does feel like a crossroads matchup between the old guard and the new. In Jairzinho Rozenstruik, there remains an extremely dangerous threat on the feet, one who is extremely capable of shutting the lights out on his opponent at any given time. In Jailton Almeida, you see the future; a heavyweight who has an arsenal as varied as it is dangerous. I truly think that what you see in this fight is the meeting of the past and the future at heavyweight – and that is why I think Jailton Almeida will win this fight.

One factor that should be considered is the calibre of opponent that both men have faced. Jailton Almeida has been on an extremely impressive run, but the argument over the calibre of opponent he has faced is strong. Conversely, Jairzinho has fought the best, and only lost to the best. His vast experience against quality opposition could be a big factor in this fight.

Rozenstruik always stands a good chance as long as the fight stays on the feet. But I don't trust his ability to endure when the fight hits the deck. On the other hand, Jailton Almeida has proven his predatory prowess on the ground; it is not fun if you are the one forced to face the onslaught. I think a tense first round is to be expected – Jairzinho will want to keep this fight at range, and Jailton will need to gauge when it is safe to try and take this fight to the ground.

I think round two is where it changes though. Jailton Almeida will actively be looking for the level change, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik won't be able to stop it. As soon as this fight hits the deck (which I think it will), Almeida will finish it. My prediction is that Jailton Almeida will pick up the biggest scalp of his UFC career to date, and finish Jairzinho Rozenstruik via second round submission.