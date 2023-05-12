Worldwide
UFC Charlotte: A Look at the Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds
With a huge heavyweight clash to headline the UFC's event this weekend, we're all wondering what the Rozenstruik vs Almeida odds are and who they favor.
Two heavyweights will go to war this weekend. Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been at the top of the heap for some time now. Despite things not going his way in three of his last five, he's still a fighter that the top of the division needs to keep an eye on. ‘Bigi Boy' has only lost to the best of the best. Oh, I feel that I should mention his 92% knockout rate.
Jailton Almeida is ready for this test, though. Having won thirteen straight and finishing 100% of his wins, it's no wonder that he's headlining a fight card just five fights into his UFC career. With that being said, this fight could go either way. It very much seems like a “momentum vs tenure” fight here, and I can't wait to see what happens.
Top 15 heavyweight clash closing the show tomorrow night
[ #UFCCharlotte| 3pmET / 12pmPT | LIVE on ABC ] pic.twitter.com/YtHx2GGbAh
— UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2023
If you're looking to see what the experts are thinking, I've got you covered right here. Below, you'll see what the oddsmakers think. Who, how, and when — the numbers are in but a re subject to change. Let's get into it!
UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds – Moneyline
I mean, it's not a shock that Jailton Almeida is a favorite, but he's a pretty big favorite. Let us not forget that Rozenstruik is one of the best strikers in the division still. But, I don't think that oddsmakers and betters are thinking that this fight will be on the feet for very long, hence the odds.
|
|
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +270
Jailton Almeida -400
|
|
|
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +360
Jailton Almeida -500
|
|
|
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +380
Jailton Almeida -530
|
If you like to bet on the underdog, Rozenstruik is not a bad bet. Of course, gamble at your own discretion, but the numbers here will help you separate the “big risk, big money” bets and the safe bets(as far as “safe” goes for MMA). These are heavyweights and anything can happen at any given moment.
Again, it's a bit shocking to see ‘Bigi Boy' as this big of an underdog, and he's very much a live underdog at that, but it's hard to picture Jailton Almeida losing given his tear in the UFC so far. This dude is fast, powerful, and allergic to winning via the judges. So, we know who's favored, but how are the fighters favored to win? Let's look.
UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds – Method of Victory
Should Rozenstruik score the upset win, all of our referenced bookies have him doing so via KO/TKO. As I mentioned earlier, he's won 12 of his 13 wins by knockout, so it's not hard to believe he could find his Brazilian counterpart's chin and make some money for his die-hard fans that are rooting for him emotionally and fiscally.
|
|
Rozenstruik via KO/TKO +475
Rozenstruik via Submission +3500
Rozenstruik vs Decision +2500
Almeida via KO/TKO +180
Almeida via Submission -115
Almeida via Decision +900
|
|
|
Rozenstruik via KO/TKO +475
Rozenstruik via Submission +3300
Rozenstruik vs Decision +2500
Almeida via KO/TKO +175
Almeida via Submission -120
Almeida via Decision +900
|
|
|
Rozenstruik via KO/TKO +475
Rozenstruik via Submission +2900
Rozenstruik vs Decision +2200
Almeida via KO/TKO +245
Almeida via Submission -104
Almeida via Decision +850
|
But, the safest bet here is Almeida by submission. Despite Jairzinho never having lost by submission, Almeida's 11 submission wins are what really jump off of the page when looking into the odds of it happening. However, an Almeida KO/TKO isn't too far away from the submission win's odds.
It's also worth noting that not a lot of people are thinking that this will go to decision. So, in the likelihood that we don't need the judges to get involved, what round will the stoppage be in?
UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds – Round to Win
I mean, per usual, the odds of the fight ending are more and more unlikely as we progress to deeper rounds. This rings true for most fights, but especially heavyweight ones; these are some big dudes and prolific finishers — they aren't used to going 25-minutes nor are they expecting/expected to.
|
|
Rozenstruik round 1 +1000
Rozenstruik round 2 +1600
Rozenstruik round 3 +2800
Rozenstruik round 4 +4000
Rozenstruik round 5 +6500
Almeida round 1 -135
Almeida round 2 +500
Almeida round 3 +1400
Almeida round 4 +2500
Almeida round 5 +4000
|
|
|
Rozenstruik round 1 +1000
Rozenstruik round 2 +1600
Rozenstruik round 3 +2800
Rozenstruik round 4 +4000
Rozenstruik round 5 +5000
Almeida round 1 -140
Almeida round 2 +500
Almeida round 3 +1400
Almeida round 4 +2500
Almeida round 5 +4000
|
|
|
Rozenstruik round 1 +950
Rozenstruik round 2 +1700
Rozenstruik round 3 +3300
Rozenstruik round 4 +4500
Rozenstruik round 5 +7000
Almeida round 1 -109
Almeida round 2 +500
Almeida round 3 +1500
Almeida round 4 +2400
Almeida round 5 +3500
|
If the odds here were to come true and tell the story of how our main event goes, it's looking like Jailton Almeida will win via first round submission. The next most likely thing is an Almeida first round KO/TKO. Either way, the odds really like Jailton in one. The numbers aren't indicative of Rozenstruik winning, but should he, the safest bet for this underdog story win would be a first round knockout.
Of course, these Rozenstruik vs Almeida odds just speculation and educated guesses. You never know what's going to happen in MMA, and there are no such things as safe bets.
What's In It For The UFC Charlotte Main Event Winner?
This is a very interesting fight; not just because it's between two warriors, but because it's in the heavyweight division, a division that has always needed more names than it has. With Jon Jones beating Ciryl Gane with ease, his probable bout against Stipe Miocic, and Sergei Pavlovich breathing down their necks, our title picture is pretty much sealed right now.
But, the waters go deeper than that and the winner of this weekend's main event will make a huge step toward the top of the heap. Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes, and the aforementioned Ciryl Gane are some very relevant names in the division, and I'd imagine that the winner this weekend will be slated against on of these fighters.