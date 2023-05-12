UFC Charlotte: A Look at the Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds

Worldwide

With a huge heavyweight clash to headline the UFC's event this weekend, we're all wondering what the Rozenstruik vs Almeida odds are and who they favor.

Two heavyweights will go to war this weekend. Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been at the top of the heap for some time now. Despite things not going his way in three of his last five, he's still a fighter that the top of the division needs to keep an eye on. ‘Bigi Boy' has only lost to the best of the best. Oh, I feel that I should mention his 92% knockout rate.

Jailton Almeida is ready for this test, though. Having won thirteen straight and finishing 100% of his wins, it's no wonder that he's headlining a fight card just five fights into his UFC career. With that being said, this fight could go either way. It very much seems like a “momentum vs tenure” fight here, and I can't wait to see what happens.

If you're looking to see what the experts are thinking, I've got you covered right here. Below, you'll see what the oddsmakers think. Who, how, and when — the numbers are in but a re subject to change. Let's get into it!

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds – Moneyline

I mean, it's not a shock that Jailton Almeida is a favorite, but he's a pretty big favorite. Let us not forget that Rozenstruik is one of the best strikers in the division still. But, I don't think that oddsmakers and betters are thinking that this fight will be on the feet for very long, hence the odds.

DraftKings

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +270

Jailton Almeida -400

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +360

Jailton Almeida -500

BET WITH BETMGM

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +380

Jailton Almeida -530

BET WITH BETRIVERS

If you like to bet on the underdog, Rozenstruik is not a bad bet. Of course, gamble at your own discretion, but the numbers here will help you separate the “big risk, big money” bets and the safe bets(as far as “safe” goes for MMA). These are heavyweights and anything can happen at any given moment.

Again, it's a bit shocking to see ‘Bigi Boy' as this big of an underdog, and he's very much a live underdog at that, but it's hard to picture Jailton Almeida losing given his tear in the UFC so far. This dude is fast, powerful, and allergic to winning via the judges. So, we know who's favored, but how are the fighters favored to win? Let's look.

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds – Method of Victory

Should Rozenstruik score the upset win, all of our referenced bookies have him doing so via KO/TKO. As I mentioned earlier, he's won 12 of his 13 wins by knockout, so it's not hard to believe he could find his Brazilian counterpart's chin and make some money for his die-hard fans that are rooting for him emotionally and fiscally.

DraftKings

Rozenstruik via KO/TKO +475

Rozenstruik via Submission +3500

Rozenstruik vs Decision +2500

Almeida via KO/TKO +180

Almeida via Submission -115

Almeida via Decision +900

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Rozenstruik via KO/TKO +475

Rozenstruik via Submission +3300

Rozenstruik vs Decision +2500

Almeida via KO/TKO +175

Almeida via Submission -120

Almeida via Decision +900

BET WITH BETMGM

Rozenstruik via KO/TKO +475

Rozenstruik via Submission +2900

Rozenstruik vs Decision +2200

Almeida via KO/TKO +245

Almeida via Submission -104

Almeida via Decision +850

BET WITH BETRIVERS

But, the safest bet here is Almeida by submission. Despite Jairzinho never having lost by submission, Almeida's 11 submission wins are what really jump off of the page when looking into the odds of it happening. However, an Almeida KO/TKO isn't too far away from the submission win's odds.

It's also worth noting that not a lot of people are thinking that this will go to decision. So, in the likelihood that we don't need the judges to get involved, what round will the stoppage be in?

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds – Round to Win

I mean, per usual, the odds of the fight ending are more and more unlikely as we progress to deeper rounds. This rings true for most fights, but especially heavyweight ones; these are some big dudes and prolific finishers — they aren't used to going 25-minutes nor are they expecting/expected to.

DraftKings

Rozenstruik round 1 +1000

Rozenstruik round 2 +1600

Rozenstruik round 3 +2800

Rozenstruik round 4 +4000

Rozenstruik round 5 +6500

Almeida round 1 -135

Almeida round 2 +500

Almeida round 3 +1400

Almeida round 4 +2500

Almeida round 5 +4000

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Rozenstruik round 1 +1000

Rozenstruik round 2 +1600

Rozenstruik round 3 +2800

Rozenstruik round 4 +4000

Rozenstruik round 5 +5000

Almeida round 1 -140

Almeida round 2 +500

Almeida round 3 +1400

Almeida round 4 +2500

Almeida round 5 +4000

BET WITH BETMGM

Rozenstruik round 1 +950

Rozenstruik round 2 +1700

Rozenstruik round 3 +3300

Rozenstruik round 4 +4500

Rozenstruik round 5 +7000

Almeida round 1 -109

Almeida round 2 +500

Almeida round 3 +1500

Almeida round 4 +2400

Almeida round 5 +3500

BET WITH BETRIVERS

If the odds here were to come true and tell the story of how our main event goes, it's looking like Jailton Almeida will win via first round submission. The next most likely thing is an Almeida first round KO/TKO. Either way, the odds really like Jailton in one. The numbers aren't indicative of Rozenstruik winning, but should he, the safest bet for this underdog story win would be a first round knockout.

Of course, these Rozenstruik vs Almeida odds just speculation and educated guesses. You never know what's going to happen in MMA, and there are no such things as safe bets.

What's In It For The UFC Charlotte Main Event Winner?

Rozenstruik vs Almeida odds

This is a very interesting fight; not just because it's between two warriors, but because it's in the heavyweight division, a division that has always needed more names than it has. With Jon Jones beating Ciryl Gane with ease, his probable bout against Stipe Miocic, and Sergei Pavlovich breathing down their necks, our title picture is pretty much sealed right now.

But, the waters go deeper than that and the winner of this weekend's main event will make a huge step toward the top of the heap. Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes, and the aforementioned Ciryl Gane are some very relevant names in the division, and I'd imagine that the winner this weekend will be slated against on of these fighters.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

