UFC 292 Payouts: Huge Fights, Big Purses

With UFC fighter pay never not being a hot topic, let's dive into the UFC 292 payouts. With a stacked card like this comes a lot of people in seats, a lot of pay-per-views sold and a lot of money to shell out to the main attraction, the athletes. Here, we'll take a look at the base pay for the UFC 292 talent.

No sponsorship money, no UFC bonuses, just the guaranteed UFC payouts. So, these numbers are subject to change, especially considering win bonuses and, with this many exciting fighters on a card, we may be looking at more performance bonuses than the average UFC event. With that being said, let's jump into the wallets of these fighters and see what kind of cheddar they're making.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Sterling and O'Malley Make for UFC 292 Main Event?

Our main event fighters will be making some pretty good money this weekend. The current bantamweight champion and a man that has a strong argument as to why he's the 135lb GOAT will make the walk ans is expected to pocket $542,000 as a base pay for this weekend. And he, over half a million is well-deserved. A lot of the fans may not appreciate him, but this payout is indicative of his skills.

The challenger for our main event, ‘Suga' Sean O'Malley, is expected to make $382,000 in UFC 292 prize money. Couple that with the likelihood that this fight will end up with one of the post-fight UFC bonuses and we've got some serious money in the UFC 292 payouts.

UFC fighter pay is often talked about, and it's an upsetting conversation at times, but it's nice to see that O'Malley and Sterling will be making what they deserve for filling out the TD Garden and giving us the fight that we all want to see.

UFC 292 Payouts: Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos

Our UFC 292 co-main event is also a title fight, this one being for the strawweight championship. Weili won this belt back against Carla Esparza and is looking to defend her title here this weekend. Amanda Lemos is a dangerous task and she's no easy gem added to Zhang's belt.

The UFC 292 prize money is looking pretty good for this fight, too. Per sources, the champion is estimated to make $292,000 as a base pay. The belt comes with some perks, huh? Opposite her, we've got Lemos looking to score the upset win. Speaking of upsets, there's no reason for the challenger to be upset if it's true that her base pay for this weekend is $182,000.

UFC Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

As we've stated, the UFC 292 prize money is looking good for the main and co-main attractions, but what's the UFC fighter pay looking like for the rest of the main card fighters this weekend? We've got a good idea and we'll let you know.

These numbers are based on other sources and the most recent payouts. Of course, there may be something that's not in the public eye with these fighters' contracts, sponsorships and any other variable that'll affect the payout, but we're confident that these numbers are in the neighborhood and accurate.

Aljamain Sterling – $542,000

Sean O'Malley – $382,000

Weili Zhang – $292,000

Amanda Lemos – $182,000

Ian Garry – $56,000

Neil Magny – $142,000

Mario Bautista – $80,000

Da'Mon Blackshear – $30,000

Marlon ‘Chito' Vera – $106,000

Pedro Munhoz – $91,000

The hardest number to calculate was for Da'Man Blackshear. He fought just alst Saturday and won via twister submission; this was just the third twister in the UFC and landed him a bonus. With this quick turn around to save a spot on the main card, we're sure the UFC is taking care of him.

Additionally, the prelim fights have some huge payouts, too. Like Chris Weidman banking $360,000 for this return fight and his opponent, Brad Tavares, making around $171,000.

Tune in tomorrow for some live coverage of the main card. We'll be doing live scoring, round by round updates and immediate results for the fights on the main card. Stay up to date here with us!