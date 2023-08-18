UFC 292 Odds: The Champs are Favored

The UFC 292 odds are in and the numbers are interesting! With two title fights, the bookies are expecting to hear “And still!” twice come fight night. While the UFC 292 betting odds are based on experts giving their opinion based on statistics, this is MMA and anything can happen at any given moment.

Underdogs win all the time in this sport, making it the most exciting thing to watch on a Saturday night or Sunday morning, depending on what part of the globe you hang out in. The Sterling vs O'Malley odds show Aljamain Sterling as a pretty decently sized favorite. It's looking like the pundits are expecting the wrestling of Aljo to work and turn the hype down on the Suga show. But, you never know. Let's jump into these numbers.

UFC 292 Odds: The Best Sterling vs O'Malley Odds

We've combed through all of the pertinent UFC betting odds for UFC 292. Both parts of our main event are very open about this being a striker vs grappler match, and the odds reflect that sentiment. The champ and the challenger are well-rounded, but they know what their bread and butter is, as do the oddsmakers.

Sterling vs O'Malley Odds – Moneyline

So, it's pretty clear that the champion is the favorite to win this fight. He's had an impressive schedule leading up to this fight with O'Malley and has taken out the best of the best.

Aljamain Sterling -258 Sean O'Malley +210 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Aljamain Sterling -250 Sean O'Malley +200 BET WITH BETMGM Aljamain Sterling -250 Sean O'Malley +200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

O'Malley is a very unique fighter, though. It's safe to say that neither of these main event fighters have scrapped against the likes of the other. Sean hasn't had to deal with anyone with Sterling's grappling level, but Aljo hasn't had to solve a striking riddle quite like ‘Suga'.

UFC Odds – Sterling vs O'Malley Method of Victory

So, we've got two specialists that have styles antithetical to the other. MMA is very much a zero-sum game, and we're going to see that on full display this weekend. If Sterling gets going, then it's going to be a terrible night for Sean. But, if O'Malley works his game plan, then the champ will be in some hot water.

Sterling via KO/TKO +550 Sterling via Submission +150 Sterling via Decision +225 O'Malley via KO/TKO +330 O'Malley via Submission +1800 O'Malley via Decision +900 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Sterling via KO/TKO +550 Sterling via Submission +150 Sterling via Decision +225 O'Malley via KO/TKO +325 O'Malley via Submission +1800 O'Malley via Decision +900 BET WITH BETMGM Sterling via KO/TKO +655 Sterling via Submission +188 Sterling via Decision +235 O'Malley via KO/TKO +350 O'Malley via Submission +7000 O'Malley via Decision +750 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Per these UFC odds, the most likely outcome is for the champ to retain the title by way of submission. Sitting at the +150 mark, a lot of people think that Aljo will do to Sean what he's done to so many others — take the back and live there until O'Malley slips up. ‘Suga's odds of finding the knockout is in the ballpark of +350

Sterling vs O'Malley Round to Win Odds

The Sterling vs O'Malley betting odds favor a decision win for either party the longer the fight goes on. A first round finish for either is the safest bet per these numbers, but it very well may not be the case. The first round will answer a lot of questions, but with five rounds to work, it may be a feeling out round.

Sterling round 1 +380 Sterling round 2 +600 Sterling round 3 +800 Sterling round 4 +1400 Sterling round 5 +2000 O'Malley round 1 +800 O'Malley round 2 +1200 O'Malley round 3 +1600 O'Malley round 4 +2500 O'Malley round 5 +3500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Sterling round 1 +375 Sterling round 2 +600 Sterling round 3 +800 Sterling round 4 +1400 Sterling round 5 +2000 O'Malley round 1 +800 O'Malley round 2 +1200 O'Malley round 3 +1600 O'Malley round 4 +2500 O'Malley round 5 +3300 BET WITH BETMGM Sterling round 1 +510 Sterling round 2 +700 Sterling round 3 +900 Sterling round 4 +1400 Sterling round 5 +2000 O'Malley round 1 +1050 O'Malley round 2 +1300 O'Malley round 3 +1800 O'Malley round 4 +2500 O'Malley round 5 +3500 BET WITH BETRIVERS

So, the risky bets may be the more favorable ones for the wallet and in this case. But, you never know; O'Malley is no stranger to scoring a knockout in the first round, or at least a knockdown. And, we can't forget about how quickly Sterling dismantled Cory Sandhagen. My gut, though often wrong, is telling me that this fight makes it past the first.

Best UFC 292 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

The weigh ins are done and all we're waiting on now is fight night! If you're looking to build a parlay or are just interested in what the oddsmakerscame up with for the Sterling vs O'Malley betting odds, then we've got all of that information below.

Aljamain Sterling (c) -250 vs Sean O'Malley +200

Zhang Weili (c) -350 vs Amanda Lemos +260

Neil Magny +360 vs Ian Garry -500

Da'Mon Blackshear +182 vs Mario Bautista -225

Marlon Vera -200 vs Pedro Munhoz +165

There are the UFC 292 betting odds for the main card. A lot of great fights to bet on, and some fun underdog picks, especially if you have faith in a short notice Neil Magny. He and Ian Garry don't just pose problems for the other, but they really, really got into it at the press conference.

Neil Magny isn't the only short-notice fighter on this card; Da'Mon Blackshear just shocked the world last weekend when he scored the third ever twister submission in UFC history. He shocked the world again when he accepted this fight, tying the record for quickest turn around in the UFC with Lupita Godinez. He's taking filling Cody Garbrandt's spot against Mario Bautista, who's on a four fight winning streak and has three consecutive submission headed into this weekend.

And, of course, we've got a battle of the guys that don't like Sean O'Malley earlier in the night. Pedro Munhoz and Marlon ‘Chito' Vera will go at it in a fight that's bound to be fireworks. With a combined 28 finishes and 0 losses via stoppage, this could be an all-out war to get us started for UFC 292. The UFC 292 betting odds have ‘Chito' as the -200 favorite.

That concludes the UFC 292 odds for the main card. Bet responsibly, enjoy the fights, all that stuff… you know the drill. Tune in here again for live coverage of the event tomorrow night! With so many great fights, you won't want to miss the live updates. We'll give round by round updates, scoring and the official results, all here.