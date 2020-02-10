Tyson Fury Eye Injury Could Be a Deciding Factor in Wilder Rematch

Boxing fans around the globe are counting down the weeks, days, minutes and hours until Tyson Fury’s much anticipated rematch against WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

The pair’s first bout in Los Angeles at the end of 2018 ended in a controversial draw as the Gypsy King miraculously rose from the canvas late on. However, Fury believes he did enough to win that fight.

Since then, the Bronze Bomber has had two fights – winning both by knockout – while The Gypsy King beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision in Vegas last September. However, the 31-year-old didn’t leave the ring unscathed.

Fury required 47 stitches and plastic surgery on a horrific cut above his right eye that he sustained against the Swede.

The gash threatened to force a stoppage and could well affect the Gypsy King’s illustrious career, moving forward, although he has now admitted that the horror injury has “healed up quite well.” But he conceded that it will still be a risk come fight night.

“The eye is doing well,” Fury told Sky Sports. “Is there any risk? I don’t know because I am not a surgeon.

“I am sure there will be. There is nothing much I can do about that. If it opens up it opens up. It’s out of my control. Nothing I can do about that eye opening in a fight.”

In the meantime, Fury has been doing his own patented brand of promotion.

Wilder is known for his heavy hitting – knocking out 41 of his 43 opponents to date – and has revealed that he will be using the cut as a target, saying: “I will absolutely be using that cut as a target, and I am definitely going to open it up again.

“I will make sure I open that one up and I’ll make sure I open a new one up too.

“It’s going to be a bloody night for him and all I can say to him is ‘buddy rest up’, you’re gonna need it, it’s going to be a long and painful night.”

The Gypsy King, who currently has the backing in the Wilder vs Fury odds, has recruited professional cuts man Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran for his corner should the worst case scenario happen.

The 31-year-old made the decision to bring in Duran to replace his former cuts man Jorge Capetillo, who played a key part in helping Fury secure the win in Vegas against Wallin despite the horrendous head injury.

“Stitch” worked closely with the heavyweight Klitschko brothers and formed a partnership with Wladimir as he went on to conquer the division. Duran was also in the Ukrainian’s corner when the Briton shocked the boxing world by stripping the Steel Hammer of his unified titles in 2015.

Meanwhile, Fury, who is known for his more cautious strategy towards fights, has claimed that he is going to knock out Wilder in just the second round.

“The consensus is that either he knocks me out, or I win on points,” Fury said.

“I’m looking for the big right hand to nail Wilder,” he added. “Good night. I’m looking for the knockout.

“I won’t run. You won’t have to look for me. You’re going down in two rounds. Two! He’s getting knocked out in two rounds.”