Turner vs Green Prediction: An Appealing Underdog to Wager On

While we didn't expect to write a Turner vs Green prediction piece leading into this weekend's UFC Austin event — considering that Bobby Green was supposed to fight Dan Hooker, before Hooker pulled out due to injury — but we also aren't upset about it.

In a division that is absolutely stacked with talent and filled with intriguing matchups, this lightweight bout between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green has just about guaranteed to excite.

Although these two men have extremely different body types and contrasting fighting styles, each fighter enters the octagon with one thing in mind: to secure a fan-friendly finish. Therefore, any Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green prediction that we can imagine ends with one thing: violence.

UFC Austin: Turner vs Green Prediction

Jalin Turner Preview

Despite coming off of a questionable, split-decision loss against Dan Hooker back in July and a loss to Mateusz Gamrot before that, Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner (13-7 pro record, with 13 finishes) is still one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC's lightweight division.

Unfortunately, Turner isn't entering this fight under the best of circumstances. He not only took this fight against Bobby Green on short notice, but when listening to Turner explain that he felt like he “didn't have a choice” in accepting the fight during his pre-fight press conference, some red flags have certainly been raised.

Jalin Turner says he took the short-notice fight with Bobby Green at #UFCAustin under duress. "Feeling like I didn't have a choice not to take it." pic.twitter.com/e0Ib6E1EDT — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 29, 2023

Which is not to say that Jalin Turner should be taken lightly. As 6 feet, 3 inches tall, he is the tallest UFC lightweight by far — and knows how to use that length to his advantage. A great example of this is in his most recent victory, a 45-second win against Brad Riddell in March 2022. Riddell clearly felt overwhelmed by the limbs Turner was throwing in his direction, and before he knew it had Turner's arms wrapped around his neck for a guillotine submission.

An obvious Turner vs Green prediction would be for Turner to do something similar to Green that he did to Riddell. Turner will enter the octagon five inches taller than Green, and should be able to pepper him with jabs and front kicks throughout the fight. If one of these lands clean against Green, Turner should be able to follow him to the ground, lock up a submission, and keep his 100% finishing rate intact — perhaps earning a big pay-day, as a result.

Bobby Green Preview

Never lacking confidence, Bobby “King” Green (31-14-1 professional record with 20 finishes) has got to be feeling good about this fight. Despite being scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, Green's new opponent features a similar style to what he was already training for. And considering Jalin Turner wasn't preparing to fight a week ago, Green is right to feel confident.

Not to mention that Green is currently riding a two fight win streak, which includes a slick first round knockout against Grant Dawson less than two months ago. Like with this Turner vs Green prediction, Green was a considerable underdog leading into that fight with Dawson. Yet, in typical “King” Green fashion, he was able to use his world-class boxing and warrior's mentality to put Dawson away in short order.

Bobby Green KO Grant Dawson in 33 seconds He faces Jalin Turner this weekend. pic.twitter.com/2gXd6g1vBZ — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) November 29, 2023

Despite the fact that Green will be the smaller fighter in the octagon Saturday, expect to see his hands down, daring Jalin Turner to commit to a heavy strike. If (and when) Turner does sit down on something, Green will be looking to counter with something heavy (most likely one of his hooks), and finish Jalin Turner in front of a fired-up Austin crowd.

Our Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green Prediction: Shocking Knockout In Store?

We predict that Bobby Green will finish Jalin Turner via knockout, at +450 odds.

We favor the underdog in this Turner vs Green prediction — the main reason being that Jalin Turner doesn't seem in the best headspace entering this fight week. Not only has he lost two fights in a row, but he seems to have accepted this short notice fight against his will — or at least because he was worried what would happen if he didn't. And we've seen time and time again that one's mental state has a direct effect on how they perform once the octagon door is locked.

Not to mention that Bobby Green is an absolute warrior, and will need to earn a victory on Saturday to keep his UFC championship aspirations alive. We expect Green to come out as the hungrier fighter, and will be willing to walk through Turner's long limbs to land power strikes of his own. And since Turner won't have proper conditioning (since he hasn't had a training camp), his chin could prove suspect against Green's power. Hence why we not only think Green to win by KO at +450 is a great bet.

Yet, considering those spider-like limbs, a Jalin Turner submission at +350 is another bet we're interested in.

Both of these fighters are known finishers. So regardless of whether it's Jalin Turner or Bobby Green who gets their hand raised at UFC Austin, fans can expect to go home satisfied with the violence they witnessed.