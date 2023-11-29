UFC on ESPN 52 Payouts: Two Lightweights Set To Make Record Purses

It’s another exciting weekend in the UFC on Saturday and we’ll be going through all the UFC fighter pay from Austin.

Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan take part in the main event, and the UFC on ESPN 52 payouts should see the pair break their records for UFC payouts.

There’s more action from the lightweight division in the co-main event, with Jalin Turner going up against Bobby Green. It should have been Dan Hooker taking on Green but the New Zealander had to pull out thanks to an injury.

Aside from the two bouts in the 155 lbs division, we have all the other news on UFC payouts for the upcoming card, from all the UFC on ESPN 52 prize money to UFC bonuses.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Dariush and Tsarukyan Be Paid at UFC on ESPN 52?

It’s fourth against eighth in the lightweight division at UFC on ESPN 52 and the fighter payouts won’t be the only thing on the minds of the two competitors.

Both Dariush and Tsarukyan will be looking up at those ahead of them in the pecking order for a future title fight against Islam Makashev, hoping to earn themselves a shot.

However, when it comes to UFC on ESPN 52 payouts, the two men in the main event are set to earn their highest-ever UFC payouts.

Last time out Dariush was stopped by Charles Oliveira but on Saturday he stars in his first ever UFC main event, so his UFC fighter pay increases.

The 34-year-old can expect to pick up a check worth around $275,000 for his night’s work in Austin on Saturday.

Dariush could earn even more through UFC bonuses, having previously earned Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night on five occasions. He picked up three on the bounce from March 2019 to March 2020 but hasn’t picked up any UFC fighter pay bonuses in his previous three outings.

On the other side of the octagon, Tsarukyan has been involved in two main events previously but this weekend’s UFC prize money should still be his most.

Ahalkalakets will hope to pocket upwards of $120,000 for coming up against the highest ranked opposition he’s had so far.

He’s previously picked up four UFC bonuses throughout his career and will be looking to add another Performance of the Night to his record.

UFC Payouts: What The Rest Of The Card Can Expect

We’ve got news on the UFC on ESPN 52 payouts from the rest of the card and what everyone can expect to be picking up in their pay-packets, before UFC bonuses are added on.

In the co-main event Turner steps in for Hooker, who he lost to in July, to face Green and there’s plenty of big names looking forward to UFC payouts after Saturday.

Former UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo will be appearing at the Moody Center, the first time he's fought since losing the flyweight championship back in January.

Former interim middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum is also in action, looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since 2018.

Surprisingly there's also a former UFC champion on the undercard, with former UFC bantamweight champion Meisha Tate competing in the final fight of the prelims.

Here’s what everyone can be expected to be taking home as part of the UFC on ESPN 52 prize money.

Beneil Dariush – $275,000

Arman Tsarukyan – $120,000

Jalin Turner – $87,000

Bobby Green – $150,000

Rob Font – $180,000

Deiveson Figueiredo – $275,000

Sean Brady – $80,000

Kelvin Gastelum – $150,000

Clay Guida – $70,000

Joaquim Silva – $45,000

Punahele Soriano – $40,000

Dustin Stolzfus – $38,000

Overall UFC on ESPN 52 payouts should earn the fighters a decent pay-day, especially if they can add the UFC bonuses for Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night.

It’s an evening stacked with some very noticeable names trying to climb the rankings and earn a future title shot in their division.

Some of the names are coming off defeats, such as Dariush and Turner, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Figueiredo being in the third fight on this card on his comeback, following his loss in the third of his trilogy fights with Brandon Moreno, shows just how stacked a card this is.

It's no wonder the UFC payouts are decent for this one and there's plenty of motivation for the fighters to add UFC bonuses for winning to their coffers, as well as bumping up their rankings and potentially going for gold in the future.

Not much is known about the UFC on ESPN 52 prize money and UFC fighter pay but we can predict based on their previous fights what they’re likely to earn.