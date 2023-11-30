UFC Austin Odds: Shocking Favorite in the Main Event

With three events left for 2023, the UFC is going back to Austin with a massive Fight Night to kick off the December fun. Beneil Dariush will face Arman Tsarukyan in the main event. Here are the best UFC Austin odds.

UFC Austin Odds: The Best Dariush vs Tsarukyan Odds

We went through several renowned bookmakers and while there are some slight differences in the odds, they all agree on the favorite here.

Dariush vs Tsarukyan Odds – Moneyline

The odds here are quite surprising if you ask us. Beneil Dariush is a massive underdog although he is higher-ranked here. Until his recent defeat to Charles Oliveira, he was en route to becoming the next contender in the lightweight division. He had eight wins in a row in the UFC and is currently ranked #4 in the division.

His opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, is one of the rising stars in the division. He is ranked #8 in the division and won seven of his nine matches in the UFC. He is a -275 favorite right now, while the odds for Dariush to win are +225.

UFC Odds – Dariush vs Tsarukyan Method of Victory

This market gives you several options to pick the exact method of victory. In MMA, you can pick between a KO win, a submission win, or a decision. In this bout, we have two diverse fighters who can do it all. Let's check out the odds.

• Dariush to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +700

• Dariush to win by Submission: +1100

• Dariush to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +550

• Draw: +8000

• Tsarukyan to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +140

• Tsarukyan to win by Submission: +1000

• Tsarukyan to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +220

UFC Austin Odds: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Round to Win Odds

If you are looking for high odds, there is no better market than this one. If you think that you can predict the winner and the exact round in which he will win, you can do it with this market.

• Round 1: Surprisingly, bookmakers expect Tsarukyan to win early. He is a favorite with +500 against +1400 to win in Round 1.

• Round 2: You can bet on Tsarukyan to win in the second round at +650 and +1800 for Dariush.

• Round 3: The odds increase as the rounds pass and you can bet on Tsarukyan to win in the third segment at +800 as opposed to +2200 for Dariush.

• Round 4: Winning in the 4th round has been valued at +1100 for Tsarukyan and +3000 for Dariush.

• Round 5: A win in the last round seems unlikely if we look at the odds – +3300 for Dariush and +1600 for Tsarukyan.

Best UFC Austin Odds from the Rest of the Card

This card will feature a total of 13 bouts, as long as nobody misses weight ahead of the event. Here are the best UFC Austin betting odds.

Main Card:

• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (+225) vs Arman Tsarukyan (-275)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs Bobby Green (+187)

• Bantamweight: Rob Font (-138) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (+110)

• Welterweight: Sean Brady (-125) vs Kelvin Gastelum (+100)

• Lightweight: Clay Guida (+250) vs Joaquim Silva (-334)

• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano (-275) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (+225)

Prelims:

• Women's Bantamweight: Miesha Tate (+125) vs Julia Avila (-150)

• Middleweight: Zachary Reese (-225) vs Cody Brundage (+187)

• Lightweight: Drakkar Klose (-138) vs Joe Solecki (+110)

• Featherweight: Steve Garcia (+200) vs Melquizael Costa (-250)

• Light-Heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato (-400) vs Ihor Potieria (+300)

• Welterweight: Wellington Turman (-188) vs Jared Gordon (+162)

• Women's Flyweight: Veronica Hardy (+150) vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (-175)