Top Three Boxing Matches to Look Forward to in 2021

Boxing may be temporarily suspended, basically, because of COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped boxing fans and sports bettors alike from getting excited about the hottest, upcoming matches. While some events will receive the green light before the end of the year, the likelihood is that most won’t go ahead until 2021.

So, what are the most anticipated fights being pencilled in for 2021? Here are the top three fights we are looking forward to.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders

The Super Middleweight Unification match between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders is one of the most anticipated future fights. Guadalajara native Álvarez is far more experienced, but the orthodox fighter has never faced a challenge like the undefeated Billy Joe before.

The British southpaw is likely to take it straight to the Mexican when they hook it up next year. Despite his 14 knockouts, WBO champion Saunders is still considered the underdog against the 1/3 favourite, defending WBA belt holder.

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford taking on Errol Spence Jr is not a fight which has been booked yet, but one which is nonetheless hotly anticipated for next year. This would be a unification match–WBO welterweight champion Crawford recently took to social media to lambaste Spence Jr for making excuses about why their fight hadn’t happened earlier. Spence Jr himself was involved in a terrifying car crash in October 2019 and has thus far not made any solid moves to make the fight happen, despite Crawford continually baiting and goading his potential rival. Many punters will be more than happy to see this one added to the calendar in 2021 if only to see the annoyingly optimistic Crawford’s mouth shut once and for all.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Is there a more significant fight planned for 2021 than Fury vs. Joshua? Yes, we know that Deontay Wilder has insisted on having another rematch, but the truth of the matter is, apart from an American audience, few people want to see Fury vs. Wilder III. Most of us are more interested in the all-British reunification fight between Fury and Joshua, the top two in the business. According to reports, Fury and Joshua’s camps have agreed on terms, and those terms involve two fights, something which will whip up a frenzy for fans of mobile sports betting in Indiana.

The undisputed heavyweight title fight isn’t likely to happen anytime soon, though. Even if Wilder surrendered to reason and forfeited his somewhat meaningless fight against Fury, there is the small matter of Fury’s mandatory fight against motormouth, Dillian Whyte. Moreover, Joshua is contractually obliged to defend against Bulgarian, Kubrat Pulev. A defeat for Fury or Joshua could permanently derail plans for the reunification bout, denying the boxing world the fight we all want to see.

Fury (the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion)….

..and Joshua (the current IBF, WBA and WBO champion) are both eager to get their mandatory fights out of the way to focus on this epic match.

While there are hurdles to jump, every sports betting fan and their dog is going to want to have a punt on this clash of the titans.