Top Rank on ESPN LIVE Tomorrow 7 PM ET

Top Rank on ESPN live events return Tuesday, June 9, as WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Puerto Rican contender Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo in a 10-round super featherweight bout.  Main event coverage will air exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Shakur Stevenson fights Felix Caraballo on Tuesday, June 9th on ESPN.

Top Rank on ESPN live events continue Thursday, June 11 when former junior featherweight world champion and top featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno faces Dominican puncher Yenifel Vicente in a 10-rounder, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s Top Rank play-by-play commentator, Joe Tessitore, will be calling the action from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios.

Andre Ward (analyst), former #1 pound-for-pound two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Bradley (analyst), former two-division world titleholder and boxing insider Mark Kriegel, will join from their home studios.

Boxing reporter Bernardo Osuna will be on-location in Las Vegas and provide reports in English and Spanish.

Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Jorge Eduardo Sánchez on the play-by-play, and boxing Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Márquez on the analysis from home studios.

