The Greatest Combination, Boxing and Art

If you have made your way into the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym, in DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY, the most well-known boxing gym on the planet, your eyes have moved left, right, center, and then likely have fixated on this work of art.

“The Greatest,” in blue, done with massive skill and humility by artisan Grace Baley. I took notice when I saw Brooklyn fighter Heather Hardy giving Grace a shoutout. So I checked out her Instagram, and saw some impressive works. It got me curious: Did she only do boxing stuff…and how does a Baley composition come together? The artist was kind enough to interact with NYFights, and tell us more about her methods. “As a life long New Yorker, I have often marveled at the magnificent works of art underground in our subway stations,” Baley told me. “I was inspired to start playing around with glass and eventually learned to cut down large sheets into smaller pieces and shapes. Throughout the 22 years that I’ve been working in this medium, I’ve progressed from creating small decorative pieces, to fabricating portraits and large installations.” OK, so no, it’s not just boxing-centered works. Check this out…Notorious B.I.G, by Baley…