Harper Vs Braekhus Results: Judging Controversy

Harper vs Braekhus results are in. Watching the Terri Harper fight, if you were thinking akin to the blow by blow team working the Matchroom, you saw Harper the more effective of two versus foe Cecilia Braekhus in Sheffield, England, on the Leigh Wood-Josh Warrington card.

The WBA and the vacant WBO super welterweight titles were up for grabs, as well.



Then the scorecards were tallied, and read aloud by ace emcee David Diamanté: WTF.

A draw?

The fight callers were bewildered. Same for promoter Eddie Hearn.

He blasted the scoring, telling watchers he thought Braekhus won maybe three rounds.

Braekhus, age 42, seemed happy to get it.

Our friends at CompuBox offered this:

So, it continues. “Bad judging.”

Oh, but it’s not always the case.

Harper vs Braekhus Results: Another Judging Horror, Or Nah?

Now and again, the people calling the show get the narrative wrong and convince the audience of the same.

It’s complicated, we as people can exhibit bias more often than our pride likes to admit.

Terri Harper has dealt with situations where she’s deserved more than she’s gotten. This may have been one of those times.