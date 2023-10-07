Worldwide

Harper Vs Braekhus Results: Judging Controversy

Wood vs Warrington Results: Leigh Wood by TKO, Round 7

Bellator 300 Prediction: Carmouche vs MacFarlane - FW War!

UFC Fight Night 229 Prediction: Morono vs Buckley - Banger!

Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington Prediction: Featherweight Fury

WWE Fastlane 2023 Card: A Dream Duo in the Main Event

How to Watch WWE Fastlane 2023: Live Streaming, Schedule and PPV

UFC Fight Night 229 Prediction: Pyfer vs Alhassan - War!

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington Odds: Underdog Warrington

Gayle Falkenthal Wins SD Press Club Awards

Photos by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Harper vs Braekhus results are in. Watching the Terri Harper fight, if you were thinking akin to the blow by blow team working the Matchroom, you saw Harper the more effective of two versus foe Cecilia Braekhus in Sheffield, England, on the Leigh Wood-Josh Warrington card.

The WBA and the vacant WBO super welterweight titles were up for grabs, as well.
Then the scorecards were tallied, and read aloud by ace emcee David Diamanté: WTF.

A draw?

The fight callers were bewildered. Same for promoter Eddie Hearn.

Braekhus vs Harper

Terri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus, WBA and vacant WBO World Super Welterweight Titles. Was draw the right call? Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

He blasted the scoring, telling watchers he thought Braekhus won maybe three rounds.

Braekhus, age 42, seemed happy to get it.

Our friends at CompuBox offered this:

Compubox stats for Harper vs Braekhus

So, it continues. “Bad judging.”

Oh, but it’s not always the case.

Harper vs Braekhus Results: Another Judging Horror, Or Nah?

Now and again, the people calling the show get the narrative wrong and convince the audience of the same.

It’s complicated, we as people can exhibit bias more often than our pride likes to admit.

Terri Harper has dealt with situations where she’s deserved more than she’s gotten. This may have been one of those times.

