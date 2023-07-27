2 Days Away From Spence vs Crawford: Undercard Talent Talks

Fighters set to compete on the Spence vs Crawford SHOWTIME PPV undercard hit a public media workout Wednesday, to help hype the Saturday, July 29 Premier Boxing Champions event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The workout featured Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and undefeated contender Giovanni Cabrera, who meet in a WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator, as well as future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire. He and his foe, Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago, vie the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship. Also, Yoenis Tellez and Spanish contender Sergio Garcia fight in the telecast opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Oh yes, Spence and Crawford both showed, too.

“It’s strap season, and we’re going to crawfish boil another guy on Saturday night,” said Spence. “We’re going to cook him up real good, so everyone make sure you bring your cajun seasoning… It’s going to be one for the history books. This is going to be one you’ll be talking about for a very long time.”

“It’s another day in the office. I’m prepared for everything that’s going to come with securing a victory Saturday,” said Crawford. “I’ve been here before, and now it’s just a waiting game…You can expect fireworks and the best Terence Crawford that you guys have seen.”

What the undercard fighters had to say Wednesday, three days from Spence vs Crawford, from MGM Grand:

ISAAC CRUZ

“I’m just going to have to be smart, and not get into his game. I need to dictate everything.

“The big fights and the big moments I’ve had definitely helped me mature, and the quality of opponents I’ve had have made me better ever since I fought them.”

GIOVANNI CABRERA

““His [Isaac Cruz] name is Pitbull. I thought he was going to bite me [at the fighter arrivals]. Good thing he didn’t.

“The bigger the anger of the beast, the harder he is going to fall on my sword. I am a bull fighter. I am a matador. Every fighter I have faced has tried to take my head off and I’ve picked them apart.”

NONITO DONAIRE, fighting on Spence vs Crawford undercard

“Everybody showed up to dance around, but I’m going to show all of these guys what this old man can do.

“I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep fighting, and I’m going to get that undisputed bantamweight title. That’s the only thing I have not done. I’ve done everything else – Fighter of the Year, Knockout of the Year, multiple divisions unified.”

ALEXANDRO SANTIAGO

“I fully respect a legend like Donaire outside the ring no matter what, but inside the ring, my hunger to win is unparalleled and I don’t care who is in front of me.

“It is an advantage that I am young, but Donaire’s a very dangerous fighter regardless of his age. I’m not about to underestimate him because he punches really hard and can be very dangerous if you let him.”

YOENIS TELLEZ, fighting on Spence vs Crawford undercard

“I’m good enough, I’m skilled enough and I’m hungry enough to take on something like this. When you have an opportunity to fight on a huge card like this one, it’s impossible to turn it down.

“There are so many things we want to do Saturday night. We’re going to put on a show, and you’re going to see me show out.”

SERGIO GARCIA

“I’m so honored to be a part of this with all of you. All I want to do is put on a great show, because that’s what you all deserve.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that Tellez took this fight. Who wouldn’t take a fight like this on a card like this regardless of how many fights you’ve had beforehand? Experience will just be one factor of many in this fight.”

