UFC 291 Weigh In Results: All Set for Salt Lake City!

UFC 291 is official! official weigh ins for UFC 291 are now done and dusted, and there are no issues to report – now we get to enjoy the best card of the summer!

This has been such an anticipated card, one that is set to deliver to the highest possible levels. We have a BMF title fight, the light heavyweight debut of Alex “Poatan” Pereira and much more! All of the main card participants have made wait, with (at the time of writing) the exception of Michel Pereira, who is yet to weigh in. Read on below for the full results from the UFC 291 weigh in!

UFC 291 Weigh In Results: Main Card

Lightweight fight (BMF title matchup): Dustin Poirier (155) vs Justin Gaethje (156)

Light heavyweight fight: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Alex Pereira (205.5)

Welterweight fight: Michel Pereira (unknown) vs Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Lightweight fight: Tony Ferguson (155) vs Bobby Green (155.5)

Welterweight fight: Michael Chiesa (170) vs Kevin Holland (169.5)

The Light Heavyweights are locked 🔒 Our #UFC291 co-main is official! pic.twitter.com/Le5IcdmWcZ — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2023

UFC 291 Weigh In Results: Prelims

Welterweight fight: Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Heavyweight fight: Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (unknown)

Middleweight fight: Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Welterweight fight: Darrius Flowers (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

UFC 291 Weigh In Results: Early Prelims

Flyweight fight: Vinicius Salvador (unknown) vs. CJ Vergara (125.5)

Welterweight fight: Uros Medic (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (169.5)

Women's flyweight fight: Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

And those are the results! We are certainly in for one epic matchup in the main event, a rematch from one of the best fights of 2018 between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier” and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. If there are two men who are worthy of fighting for a BMF title, then it is hard to argue beyond these two men. The rest of the main card is equally excellent, and is a must watch from Salt Lake City, Utah. The co-main event sees Alex “Poatan” Pereira making his long-awaited move up to 205 pounds to take on perennial contender Jan Blachowicz. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Michel Pereira clash in an extremely fan friendly welterweight clash, whilst part two of that sees Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson takes on Bobby Green in another epic fight. The main card is opened with a banger of a welterweight fight between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland.

Make sure to tune in for UFC 291 tomorrow night! Trust me, this is a card you do not want to miss.