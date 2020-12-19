Showtime Fighters Weight Report/Will Star In Gaballo Be Born in CT on Showtime?

The main event was supposed to feature Nonito Donaire and Ali Oubaali, but the Dec. 19 focus fight got switched up when Oubaali tested COVID positive.

Donaire would face Emmanuel Rodriguez on Dec. 19, at Mohegan Sun, and on Showtime, instead. Until he wouldn’t….Because then Donaire tested COVID positive, and was pulled from the event in Connecticut.

So, all this being said, it might be not a blessing in disguise, because no one wishes COVID on good people, but Reymart Gaballo might well come away from this clusterfuckery in a much better place.

The 23-0 bantamweight from the Philippines has 20 KOs, and the 24 year old could, with a showy stoppage, gain mad buzz, in a “star is born” turn.

He fought once in the States, on the 8-31-2019 PBC card in Minnesota, which had 14 bouts on it, and was topped by Erislandy Lara. Yeah, Gaballo is under radar.

But Gaballo could be showing us tomorrow, reminding us, of one of the very best elements of the sport. Because it draws from all over the world, boxing can plop a compelling talent into your lap, and just like that, a division or in fact the sport as a whole can enjoy a surge of energy.

Here are weights from the principals involved in the Showtime/PBC slate tomorrow.

NOTE: Non-televised undercard action featuring highly-regarded prospect Brandun Lee (20-0, 18 KOs) and undefeated super welterweight prospect Zsolt Daranyi (15-0, 14 KOs) fighting in separate bouts will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT.

Lee will look to extend his knockout streak to 12 against Dakota Linger (12-4-2, 8 KOs) while Daranyi aims to continue the perfect start to his pro career against Benjamin Whitaker (14-4, 3 KOs). Ray Flores will call the action.

