Worldwide

Sampson Lewkowicz vs. Eddy Reynoso, Rd 1

Worldwide

Claressa Shields Promises Throwdown in Motown

Worldwide

Floyd Mayweather Next Fight Undercard Details

Worldwide

George Kambosos Next Fight is July 22

Worldwide

Who Won The Weekend? Holiday Monday Special Edition

Worldwide

Spence-Crawford Showdown Best Welterweight Match in 40 Years?

Worldwide

Alexis Rocha Stops Young, Wants Crawford Bout

Worldwide

Michael Conlan vs Luis Alberto Lopez Fight Results: Lopez Stops Conlan in Belfast

Worldwide

Watch Spence-Crawford on Stephen A. Smith Show

Worldwide

Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young Preview

Worldwide

Sampson Lewkowicz vs. Eddy Reynoso, Rd 1

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sampson Lewkowicz vs. Eddy Reynoso, Rd 1

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, who reps super middleweight star David Benavidez, is in a back and forth with Eddy Reynoso.

As you likely know, Reynoso is allied with industry titan Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez decisioned John Ryder on May 6, at a home/coming fete in Guadalajara, Mexico. So, in theory, he has room to pick his next foe.

Canelo Wants Bivol; Fans Want Canelo-Benavidez

The red head indicated he wants a rematch with Dmitriy Bivol, in a revenge battle.

Fans, overall, seem to like the idea of Canelo vs younger gun Benavidez, who looked a career best in handling Caleb Plant (March 25th).

Here’s the open later Sampson wrote to Eddy Reynoso:

Boxing promoter Sampson LEWKOWICZ

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is working to secure a Canelo fight for David Benavidez

Since you have chosen to conduct our negotiations for David Benavidez to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in public, I’m forced to correct a few mistakes you made in claiming you haven’t received any offers.

Sampson Lewkowicz Addresses Eddy Reynoso

On Monday May 29 at 4:45 pm, I emailed you what I’m sure would be one of the most lucrative offers of Canelo Alverez’s career to face Benavidez.

Please know that you do indeed have an offer to face Benavidez, a sizeable one, and I must tell you that I’m offended by your claim that I’m “fantasizing” about making this fight happen.

If you are also unable to find this open letter and no one tells you about it, would anyone who knows him please let Eddy know that I will send this same offer any time for him to communicate to Canelo Alvarez.

Who Won The Weekend: The overwhelming consensus at NYFights is David Benavidez. Photo Stephanie Trapp

David Benavidez v Canelo seems preferable to Bivol rematch to many fans. Photo Stephanie Trapp

All he needs to do is provide a working email address, apparently.

Sincerely,

Sampson Lewkowicz

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading