Sampson Lewkowicz vs. Eddy Reynoso, Rd 1

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, who reps super middleweight star David Benavidez, is in a back and forth with Eddy Reynoso.

As you likely know, Reynoso is allied with industry titan Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez decisioned John Ryder on May 6, at a home/coming fete in Guadalajara, Mexico. So, in theory, he has room to pick his next foe.

Canelo Wants Bivol; Fans Want Canelo-Benavidez

The red head indicated he wants a rematch with Dmitriy Bivol, in a revenge battle.

Fans, overall, seem to like the idea of Canelo vs younger gun Benavidez, who looked a career best in handling Caleb Plant (March 25th).

Here’s the open later Sampson wrote to Eddy Reynoso:

Since you have chosen to conduct our negotiations for David Benavidez to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in public, I’m forced to correct a few mistakes you made in claiming you haven’t received any offers.

Sampson Lewkowicz Addresses Eddy Reynoso

On Monday May 29 at 4:45 pm, I emailed you what I’m sure would be one of the most lucrative offers of Canelo Alverez’s career to face Benavidez.

Please know that you do indeed have an offer to face Benavidez, a sizeable one, and I must tell you that I’m offended by your claim that I’m “fantasizing” about making this fight happen.

If you are also unable to find this open letter and no one tells you about it, would anyone who knows him please let Eddy know that I will send this same offer any time for him to communicate to Canelo Alvarez.

All he needs to do is provide a working email address, apparently.

Sincerely,

Sampson Lewkowicz