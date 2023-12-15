Rodriguez vs Edwards Prediction: Sunny’s Time to Shine

While there are plenty of exciting combat sports events to get excited about this weekend, one Rodriguez vs Edwards prediction we feel sure of is that this bout between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards for the WBC and IBF World Flyweight Title will be the most captivating for boxing fans.

Since the smaller guys in boxing don't typically get the same amount of attention that the bigger, heavier fighters do, this championship bout isn't receiving the spotlight that it deserves. Yet, after these two warriors enter the ring and battle it out for 12 rounds (or less), whoever emerges as the victor after our Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards prediction will reach a whole new level of superstar.

Rodriguez vs Edwards Prediction

Jesse Rodriguez Preview

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (18-0 professional record with 11 KO's) has cemented himself as one of the world's best flyweight boxers. Not only is Rodriguez one of the most technically skilled fighters we've seen in the 112-pound weight division, but the heart he shows in every fight has made him a fan favorite.

Take Rodriguez's most recent fight; a unanimous decision win against Christian Gonzalez back in April. Despite Rodriguez breaking his jaw midway through the bout, he fought on valiantly in spite of what must have been tremendous pain, and gutted out a hard-earned victory. Just from that heroic effort alone, Rodriguez should have earned a bigger payday.

What we know for sure is that Rodriguez will enter the ring Saturday as the more powerful fighter. Not only does he have more seven knockouts on his record than Sunny Edwards, but anybody who has seen the two fight can clearly see that Rodriguez packs a bigger punch. Rodriguez will look to use this to his advantage Saturday, and damage Edwards enough in the early rounds that he isn't able to mount a comeback later on in the fight. And if Rodriguez does manage to get to Edwards' chin, a Rodriguez vs Edwards prediction is that we can expect an early end to the evening.

When @210bam has you hurt, he is a 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐆𝐄 ☠️ #RodriguezEdwards | Dec 16 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/QQ3jQceKtr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 14, 2023

Sunny Edwards Preview

Although Sunny “Showtime” Edwards (20-0 professional record with 4 KO's) doesn't have the most impressive power, he more than makes up for it with his elite technical ability. Edwards is an undefeated English fighter who portrays an aura of confidence both inside and outside of the ring; and rightfully so, considering some of the performances he has produced lately.

In Edwards' most recent victory against Andres Campos, Edwards displayed some of the best defensive head movement and footwork we've seen in a long time — bobbing in and out of range at will, and ensuring that any exchanges throughout the bout took place on his terms. It's for this reason that Edwards has earned a shot at the WBC and IBF World Flyweight Title — setting him up for an impressive pay day.

One obvious Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards prediction is that this will be each fighter's toughest test to date. But if Edwards manages to avoid Rodriguez's power, and continue to pepper him with crisp combinations to the head and body alike throughout the fight, the Englishman could see himself getting his hand raised in Arizona on Saturday.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards: Sunny by Decision

Our official Rodriguez vs Edwards prediction is that Sunny Edwards — currently a slight +165 underdog — will win this fight by decision.

We believe that, despite being at a power disadvantage, Sunny Edwards will prove to be the more well-rounded, technically-sound fighter on Saturday. While Rodriguez can certainly pack a punch, he also puts himself in the line of fire more often than Edwards does. And although Edwards probably won't be able to capitalize on that via knockout, we think he'll be able to pick Rodriguez apart enough over the 12 rounds to scratch out a decision; therefore, we think Edwards by decision at +175 is an appealing bet.

And while Rodriguez by KO (currently available at +475) does seem like a bet that could win some people money by the end of this Rodriguez vs Edwards card, we quite frankly don't see Edwards' defense breaking down enough for Rodriguez to lands the punches he'll need to knock Edwards out. Yet, if he does manage to do so, it most likely arrive at the very end of the fight. For that reason, we think taking the over 10.5 rounds (available at -1000) is easy money.

Despite the fact that most of the combat sports world's focus is on the UFC 296 card on Saturday, boxing purists should be absolutely stoked to watch this Rodriguez vs Edwards card on Saturday. In addition to this thrilling main event, there are a number of other fights on the card that are more than worth your while. So be sure not to miss this Christmas gift from our friends over at DAZN!