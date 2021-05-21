Connect with us

Who Wins and How, Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence?

Michael Woods

Published

3 hours ago

on

Good things don’t always come to those that wait, but sometimes we get fortunate.

We’ve been waiting, for the world to normalize, or, at least, for our portion of the planet to stabilize, so the powers that be could get back to the business of making A side v A side fights. Those fights need to be funded, and so with crowds not allowed to convene, the big-fight business took a hit in the last 15 months. Today, we got word, dropped on social media, that A sider Manny Pacquiao, the 42 year old fighting Senator from the Philippines, will meet fellow A sider Errol Spence in a non-exhibition battle to unfold in Las Vegas. Mark Aug. 21 on the calendar, specifics to be filled in.

Manny (62-7-3) will be 43 in December, and he last fought in July 2019, when he looked better than he had any right to in fighting Keith Thurman, and beating him by SD (should have been unanimous).

Plenty, though, will see the Texan Spence, age 31, as the favorite heading into this tussle. Errol (27-0) was ascending the pound for pound ranks and got interrupted by a wicked car crash. He healed up and came back to the ring on Dec. 5, 2020.

The Spence win over Danny Garcia took most by surprise, if not that he won, but at how stellar he looked.

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

