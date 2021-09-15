OUCH: Triller Bumps Teofimo PPV From $20 To $50

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thanks to Abe G for alerting me to this…

I hadn’t noticed, because, to be honest, I find it hard to keep track of the bouncing balls in this time of tumult within pro boxing. So, yeah, until Abe Tweeted it out, I hadn’t realized that the price to watch the Oct. 4 Triller PPV topped by the oft postponed Teofimo Lopez versus George Kambosos lightweight scrap had risen.

I checked, saw the Copp Tweet, so it was confirmed.

Ouch… That $19.99 pricing, I had Tweeted out that I liked the price point, and applauded Team Triller for deciding to go that route for suggested purchase price. But $49.99 is not the same sort of bargain, is?

I messaged a Triller spokesman, to get their side of it, see what the reasoning is there. I will insert a response if furnished.


 Copp Tweeted it a few weeks ago. Was that number released erroneously, or did Triller subsequently decide to upcharge and didn’t think plenty of potential patrons might be hard put off by a perceived bait n switch?

