Notes and Photos from Crawford vs Porter Weigh-In – NYFights.com in Las Vegas

30 seconds ago

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (L) and Shawn Porter (R) show a little fire at their final momentsat the weigh-in on November 19 in Las Vegas. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Fighters have all made weight, and the showdowns are set in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino’s Michelob Ultra Arena. Although Friday’s weigh-in wasn’t open to the public, an enthusiastic audience made up of fighter camps, friends, and fellow pugilists under the Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions banners were on hand, including Jamel Herring, Mikaela Mayer, Josh Taylor, and Brooklyn’s own Edgar Berlanga. Also spotted: Kelly Pavlik, trainer Sugarhill Steward, Antonio Tarver,  and Zurdo Ramirez.

All fighters made weight, although middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly needed a second try without his briefs to make the 160 pound limit. Note that several non-title bouts have contracted weight limits about the division norm including Muratalla vs. Aruajo, Lopez vs Ochoa 2, and Balderas vs Cortez

Congratulations to accomplished amateur Tiger Johnson, who will make his pro debut in the non-televised opener.

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (L) and Shawn Porter (R) face-off during the weigh-in at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Appearing on the ESPN PPV starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT:

Esquiva Falcao (L) and Patrice Volny (R) pose during the weigh-in prior to their IBF Middleweight title eliminator fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

 

Janibek Alimkhanuly (L) and Hassan N’Dam (R) pose during the weigh-in prior to their WBO Global & WBC Contienntal Americas middleweight fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

 

Raymond Muratalla (L) and Elias Damian Araujo (R) face-off during the weigh-in prior to their lightweight fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Appearing on the ESPN+ undercard starting at 7 pm ET/5 pm PT:

Isaac Dogboe (L) and Christopher Diaz (R) pose during the weigh-in prior to their NABF featherweight championship fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

 

Adam Lopez (L) and Adan Ochoa (R) pose during the weigh-in prior to their featherweight fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

 

Karlos Balderas (L) and Julio Cortez (R) face-off during the weigh-in prior to their jr. lightweight fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

 

Tiger Johnson (L) and Antonius Grable (R) face-off during the weigh-in prior to their welterweight fight at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

