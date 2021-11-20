Notes and Photos from Crawford vs Porter Weigh-In – NYFights.com in Las Vegas

Fighters have all made weight, and the showdowns are set in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino’s Michelob Ultra Arena. Although Friday’s weigh-in wasn’t open to the public, an enthusiastic audience made up of fighter camps, friends, and fellow pugilists under the Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions banners were on hand, including Jamel Herring, Mikaela Mayer, Josh Taylor, and Brooklyn’s own Edgar Berlanga. Also spotted: Kelly Pavlik, trainer Sugarhill Steward, Antonio Tarver, and Zurdo Ramirez.

All fighters made weight, although middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly needed a second try without his briefs to make the 160 pound limit. Note that several non-title bouts have contracted weight limits about the division norm including Muratalla vs. Aruajo, Lopez vs Ochoa 2, and Balderas vs Cortez

Congratulations to accomplished amateur Tiger Johnson, who will make his pro debut in the non-televised opener.

Appearing on the ESPN PPV starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT:

Appearing on the ESPN+ undercard starting at 7 pm ET/5 pm PT: