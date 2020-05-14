MSG DOING GOOD WORK: Virtual Fitness Class With Heather Hardy & Jamel Herring

The Garden of Dreams Foundation recently teamed up with WBO Junior Lightweight Champion, Jamel Herring and former WBC and WBO World Champion, Heather Hardy for two special virtual fitness classes with adolescents from GDF partner organizations.

More than ever Garden of Dreams is committed to the young people it serves and devoted to the mission of bringing life changing opportunities to young people in need. The Garden of Dreams team has been in constant contact with their partner organizations, and they have emphasized the importance of providing diversions for their youth during these unprecedented times. Many are in difficult situations and providing them with positive distractions will have a big impact on their well-being. To meet this critical need, Garden of Dreams is providing new and exciting ways to provide young people in our communities with opportunities virtually.

Herring, a native Long Islander and former Marine, spoke to the young people from the Police Athletic League.

He discussed his upbringing, his time in the military and how he came into boxing. They had the opportunity to ask him questions about his toughest opponent, worst injury and his quickest knock out. Jamel then led the group in a 20-minute virtual fitness class, gave them advice on handling the current pandemic, and concluded with sharing his dream of headlining a card at Madison Square Garden.

Hardy (below), a Brooklyn born and raised boxer / MMA fighter, spent time with the young people from SCO Family of Services.

She talked about her Brooklyn roots, how she first got involved in the sport of boxing, being a female athlete, how she coped with losing her home due to a fire, and encouraged the group to be strong through adversity.

After the discussion she led them in an intense virtual fitness class and invited them to join her at Gleason’s Gym when it is safe to do so.