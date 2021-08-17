Connect with us

Worldwide

Most Anticipated MMA Fights of 2021

Worldwide

Teddy Atlas: You Can Look at Manny Pacquiao as a Force of Nature, Like the Ocean

Worldwide

Manny Pacquiao: Twenty Years Ago I Was Yordenis Ugas

Worldwide

Casimero Gets Split Decision Win Over Rigondeaux In Boring Bout

Worldwide

Joshua Franco Handles Andrew Moloney In Their Third Battle

Worldwide

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Says This Bud’s For Me, Takes Down Mean Machine in 8

Worldwide

Top Rank/ESPN Undercard Results From The Capn

Worldwide

Around The Curve With Abe: The Welterweight Division

Worldwide

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Bustos Gives Her Take On Heated Beef With Mary McGee

Worldwide

5 Ways Boxing Can Improve Your Personal Relationships and Benefit Mental Health

Worldwide

Most Anticipated MMA Fights of 2021

Published

4 hours ago

on

Acting up isn't bad for business anymore; ask the top sports books for UFC how much action they take when Conor fights.

The world of combat sports was one ruled by boxing. No other sport in the genre seemed to really grab anyone’s attention, with the main focus being in the ring. That is, up until recently. The UFC was formed over 25 years ago, and in recent years, it has become incredibly popular. Now, MMA fights are among the most anticipated sporting events in the world.

This year already has shown up some major events and fights under the UFC banner. Conor McGregor has faced Dustin Poirer twice already, with a potential fourth fight between the two lined up. The year is far from done, however.

There are still some major fights to play out over the next few months. If you are someone who enjoys gambling, you might want to pay close attention to some of these matchups as there could be a chance to profit. While you wait for these fights to play out, you could even indulge in some online gambling at spincasino.com/nz/. Their variety of games will keep you well-occupied right up until fight day.

Kamaru Usman Vs. Colby Covington
Out of all of the matchups on this list, this one certainly has the most bad blood. This will be the second meeting of the two, with no respect gained on either side since the first encounter. Last time out at UFC 245, champion Usman earned a KO victory over Covington. Since then, Usman (below) has gone on to defend his belt a further three times.

Kamaru Usman may fight Colby Covington again.

Covington, on the other hand, earned a stoppage win over former champ Tyron Woodley. The anticipation of this match-up is a combination of two things. First of all, the bad blood makes this a very intense and fiery affair. The other thing is this fight was arguably two rounds apiece heading into the fifth and final round. It’s likely to be a close battle no matter who comes out on top.

Brian Ortega Vs. Alexander Volkanovski
The two coaches on the Ultimate Fighter will face off at UFC 266. The two have shared some words in the lead-up to this fight, understandable considering the amount of time they spent together filming the reality show. The interest in this one comes from a stylistic standpoint. Ortega looks like he has improved greatly since being outclassed by Max Halloway, while Volkanovski is going out to prove his last performance was no fluke.

Michael Chandler Vs. Justin Gaethje
If you are a fan of violent matchups, you ought to be excited for this one. Although pen hasn’t been put to paper on this one, they have reached a verbal agreement. Both men are coming off title losses, Chandler getting finished by Olivera, and Gaethje (pictured below) by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A win for either man will put them right back into title contention. In what is perhaps the deepest division in the organization, this number one contender bout is sure to have fireworks. Two hard-hitting, explosive guys fighting each other is exactly what MMA fans want to see.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sponsors