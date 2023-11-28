Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill, Head to Head Saturday

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill unfolds Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Belfast, Ireland.

Michael Conlan (age 32; 18-2, 9 KOs) returns home to Belfast, looking to get back to winning ways following his 5th-round knockout defeat to Luiz Alberto Lopez.

He came up short in his latest world title attempt, failing to capture the IBF Featherweight title. Standing in his way of getting back into title contention is former European featherweight champion Jordan Gill.

The fight will be available to watch on DAZN.

Conlan and Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) will both be looking to get the win and win well in order to push themselves towards a world title shot. It's imperative for both fighters to win, as another loss could be very damaging to their world title ambitions in a very competitive division.

Will Conlan prevail and put him on course for a third-world title shot? Or will Gill spring an upset and propel himself to his maiden world title fight?

Michael Conlan Resume Check

Michael Conlan made a successful start to this professional career racking up 16 consecutive victories winning seven by knockout. He beat such names such as Jason Cunningham, Ionut Baluta and TJ Doheny.

However, in his 17th professional contest and first world title shot he would come unstuck to WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood.

Starting fast and dropping Wood with a looping left hand, Conlan was ahead on the scorecards towards the end of the 11th round when he was dropped from a short-left hook by Leigh Wood. The fight ended 1:25 minutes into the last right when a concussive barrage of punches sent Conlan through the ropes and out of the ring.

Following this defeat, he responded by beating Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi by unanimous decision and TKO.

However, in his last fight, he lost to Luiz Alberto Lopez in a brutal fight suffering a fifth-round TKO defeat after his corner through in the towel following a knockdown in the previous round.

Jordan Gill Resume Check

Similarly to Conlan, Gill made a quick and successful start to his professional career. Guided by respected trainer Dave Coldwell, he reeled off twenty-two consecutive victories, beating the likes of Jason Cunningham, Ryan Doyle, and Emmanuel Dominguez.

Gill would suffer his first defeat in an upset loss to Mario Enrique Trinioco, Gill was dropped three times en route to his corner stopping the fight.

Gill would win four of his next five fights drawing one with victories over Reece Bellotti and ex-Conlan foe Guerfi, winning the European featherweight title his biggest victory to date.

Subsequently, in his last fight, he could not overcome Spain’s two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez who would knock him down four times in a TKO Loss.

Conlan enters the ring as the bigger puncher of the two with a 50% ko ratio with 9 of his 18 victories coming by KO compared to 30% for Jordan Gill who has 8 knockouts in 29 fights.

Conlan also holds a 1-inch reach advantage over Gill. Even though Conlan is 3 years older than Gill at 32 years old he has been the more active fighter out of the two.

Will Conlan's age and hard fights catch up to him?

Or will Gill's inactivity prove his undoing?

It will prove a fascinating match, Conlan is the technically better boxer, but Gill has shown in the past that he is capable of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Betting Odds For Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill

Michael Conlan is the favourite coming into this contest due to his past opponents and fighting at world title level.

The bookmakers have Conlan priced at 1/8 by Sky Bet, demonstrating how confident the bookmakers are giving Conlan an 85% chance of victory. However, if you feel Conlan will win without the judge's help he is priced at 4/5.

If you favour the underdog to spring an upset, Gill is priced at 5/1 to win outright or 8/1 to win via knockout.

Can Conlan emerge victorious and give himself one more chance at world title glory?

Or can Gill win the fight of his career and put himself into title contention for a crack at his first world title fight?