McCaskill vs Price Prediction: Time For a New Champion?

McCaskill vs Price Prediction: Time For a New Champion?

One of the best boxing fights this weekend takes place in Cardiff, Wales — and our McCaskill vs Price prediction will give you all the information you'll need to figure out how to best bet this bout. 

The Ring Magazine, WBA, and IBO world female welterweight titles are on the line. And the boxing world might be shocked to know that a boxer with only 6 professional fights is the favorite to win those belts.

Our Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price prediction will convey whether those odds are misplaced. 

McCaskill vs Price Prediction: How Did Price Reach This Point?

Jessica McCaskill Preview

Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill — an American boxer with a 12-3-1 professional record, which includes 5 KO victories — has been one of boxing's premiere female fighters since making her debut in 2015. 

That being said, McCaskill's two most recent fights have not gone her way. She suffered a defeat against Chantelle Cameron in November 2022, and then fought to a draw against Sandy Ryan in September 2023. 

Many people expected McCaskill to secure an easy victory against Ryan last year, so it was surprising to see the 39 year old fighter only earn a draw. 

Then again, McCaskill is clearly on the tail end of her career. And so perhaps we shouldn't expect to see the same version of her that we did nearly a decade ago.

Although our McCaskill vs Price prediction is that the American will show a better version of herself than she has in her past fights. She'll likely have the power advantage, and could perhaps use that to earn a victory. 

Lauren Price Preview

Lauren Price — a Welsh boxer with a 6-0 professional record, which includes 1 KO victory — is one of the most exciting female boxing prospects in the sport right now. 

Price became a global hero when she won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After realizing that dream, Price set her sights on becoming a professional boxer. 

Six wins later, Price has earned herself an opportunity to secure multiple welterweight belts. 

The first thing that stands out when watching Price fight is the speed with which she throws. She combines naturally gifted hand speed with excellent footwork to glide around the ring with ease. This also allows her to avoid her opponent's punches, and provides opportunities to stun them with counter attacks. 

Our Jessica McCaskill Lauren Price prediction is that we'll see a similar game plan to this when price fights this weekend. And we believe it will work out in her favor. 

Our McCaskill vs Price Prediction: Price Becomes a Champion

Our official McCaskill vs Price prediction is that Lauren Price — who is currently a -420 favorite — will win the fight. 

While we believe that Price is the better boxer at this stage in each fighter's respective careers, McCaskill has proven her durability time and time again. Add the fact that Lauren Price doesn't have a ton of power, and we think that taking Price to win by decision — currently available at -280 — is a great bet.

 Let's see whether Price's ascension will continue this weekend! 

Grant Young is a sports writer from San Francisco. He has had two professional Muay Thai fights: he got knocked out in one, and got a knockout in the other. When it comes to his favorite fighters, it's Israel Adesanya, and then it's everyone else.

