Connect with us

UAE Worldwide

Mayweather vs. Deji: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

News UAE Worldwide

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Results: Reigns Retains The Title At Crown Jewel

UAE Worldwide

Bivol vs. Ramirez: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

UAE Worldwide

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez: Preview & Prediction

News UAE

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez: Live Stream & Fight Card

UAE Worldwide

Gilberto Ramirez: It's All About Legacy & Being The Winner After Every Battle

Announcements UAE

Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Weigh-Ins: UFC 280 All The News And Updates

Announcements UAE

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Press Conference

UAE

Oliveira Vs Makhachev Streaming: Where To Watch UFC 280 Live Online Or TV?

UAE

UFC 280 Card: Oliveira Vs Makhachev UFC Abu Dhabi Full Card

UAE

Mayweather vs. Deji: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Mayweather vs. Deji: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues his exhibition tour as he faces YouTube sensation Deji who is the younger brother of KSI.

Floyd Mayweather will be facing a foe 20 pounds heavier than him, and the opponent is 20 years younger than this era’s TBE. Floyd won’t fret, and might not even break a sweat in a few hours when he battles Deji in an exhibition revenue collection exercise in Dubai on Sunday late afternoon in US (ET).

Hey, one never knows, but there’s a better chance of Trump bumping Kamala and riding sidecar with Biden vs DeSantis in Showdown ‘24 than Deji surprising the Money Man and wrecking an inevitable Exhibition Superfight with Jake Paul next year.

Just in case, though, know you can soak up the spectacle on PPV.com, with distribution aided by Integrated Sports.

Expect ring walks anytime after 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

MAYWEATHER VS. DEJI LIVE ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS

Round 1:

NYF Score:

 

 

 

 

MAYWEATHER VS. DEJI FIGHT RESULTS:

 

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading