Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues his exhibition tour as he faces YouTube sensation Deji who is the younger brother of KSI.

Floyd Mayweather will be facing a foe 20 pounds heavier than him, and the opponent is 20 years younger than this era’s TBE. Floyd won’t fret, and might not even break a sweat in a few hours when he battles Deji in an exhibition revenue collection exercise in Dubai on Sunday late afternoon in US (ET).

Hey, one never knows, but there’s a better chance of Trump bumping Kamala and riding sidecar with Biden vs DeSantis in Showdown ‘24 than Deji surprising the Money Man and wrecking an inevitable Exhibition Superfight with Jake Paul next year.

Just in case, though, know you can soak up the spectacle on PPV.com, with distribution aided by Integrated Sports.

Expect ring walks anytime after 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

MAYWEATHER VS. DEJI LIVE ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS

Round 1:

NYF Score:

MAYWEATHER VS. DEJI FIGHT RESULTS: