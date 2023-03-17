Lucas Browne On Plan For Jarrell Miller: Just Punch!

Jarrell Miller is 34 years old, and knee deep in yet another attempted return to form after being busted using PEDs. Lucas Browne is 43, had been written off in total as a player in the heavyweight division. He rebounded with two wins, including one off Junior Fa, an upset special which forced some to look to Browne with renewed respect, for grinding one. This is a strange yet intriguing crossroads battle, which unfolds Saturday in Dubai.

Lucas Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) fights in a 10-round main event against a 25-0-1 (21 KOs) Miller, with Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) versus Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs) in a cruiserweight battle.

Browne did a Q n A and laid out some of his thoughts on this tango.

Here are some highlights from the Lucas Brown chat:

–I haven’t worried about my weight for this one because Jarrell is a big boy. So as long as I am fit, that was the main concern.

–I trained the same for this fight as I did for the Junior Fa fight, with two things in mind: start faster, because I have always started very slow! And focus on my punching. I know I have power in my right hand; I just have to let it go. I’m not going to be trying to impress people with footwork or movement. F*** it, just punch.

LUCAS BROWNE ON BIG BABY MILLER

—He’s just a bully, he just comes forward. There is a constant come-forward! I don’t know if me having the power I have with my big jab if he will able to keep coming forward with me? Is he going to want to? The best thing about that is that I won’t have to go looking for it. This isn’t going to be a game of footwork. This is two silver backed gorillas coming together to have a fight. I think it will be very entertaining.

–I believe he will come out fast. I was expecting that, so I’m thinking I will do the same. He does lean to his right a lot, and coming from my right hand, he should be. So, it does mean I’m going to have to come up with my left a lot. So, we’ll see how that works out. The jab will be number one. I’m come with a straight right and start lifting his head up and see where it goes. I’ve also been working a lot on the body, so I want to work his body if I get the chance and just bang, basically.

LUCAS BROWNE ON BEING WRITTEN OFF

–I feel very good to be here! Unfortunately, in the Paul Gallen fight, the football player from Australia, I got hit the back of the head five times and I popped my ear drum. It’s not like I got chinned! I was fighting cross eyed, so they called it off. Fair enough. But, (now) I’m the guy that lost to a footballer. So, in the next one I had a regional belt fight against a decent Australian fighter. I won that one and then it was onto the Junior Fa fight and I knocked him out, and here we are. You really are only as good as your last fight. Fortunately for me, my last fight was a good one!

—If I win over Miller, it means I’m still here. There were talks about me fighting Daniel Dubois for the WBA Regular, which is great! But the British Boxing Board of Control rejected me because I was too old. This was after the Fa fight. So, I’m thinking ok, judge me off the Gallen loss, fair enough. But I’ve since had two good wins over quality guys, said Lucas Browne.

—My age (43) shouldn’t mean anything. I didn’t start until I was 32 and I haven’t been getting hit in the head since I was 16. I’m in it for as long as I can go, and if people say, ‘you’re too old,’ just because they think I’m too old, that’s wrong. If I was getting hit around the head and getting beaten, 100%, I would get it.

–(If I lose), it just means I’ll get another quick fight and get back on the board. If I do start losing regularly, I’ll give it up. I’m 43. I know this. I’m not stupid. I still want all my faculties in place and everything else. I know I’m on the back end of it (boxing). I know this, but I still want to go out with a bang, said Lucas Browne.

–What's next after boxing? I’m not sure (laughs). I did Australian Idol. I was on season two. I’ve always liked to go to church and sing. I’m definitely considering acting. I could be a really good bad guy (laughs). I’m always the villain.