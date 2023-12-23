Day of Wrecking: Daniel Dubois Shuts Up, Shuts Down Miller

In Riyadh, talk is cheap.

Daniel Dubois of London (20-2, 19 KOs) shut down the critics and shut up Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York (26-1-1, 22 KOs) with the best performance of his career. Dubois delivered a beat down of the brash-talking American, using his hands to quiet down the man who shouted him down all week and outweighed him by nearly 100 pounds.

Ahead on the cards with a safe margin, Dubois could have ridden out the tenth round and simply run rings around the exhausted Miller. Instead, Dubois doubled down, going at Miller with everything he had left. With just seconds remaining in the fight, Dubois landed a hard left hook to the head with Miller pinned against the ropes in the corner. Miller looked straight at referee Michael Alexander as if he was asking him to put him out of his misery.

Dubois landed three more hooks to both sides of Miller’s head before Alexander stepped in, giving him his most significant and most impressive win on multiple levels.

Dubois Regains His Confidence

“It really mattered tonight. I had to take it to Big Baby. He came for work. It was a great fight. I'm glad I came through. I showed my heart, I showed my heart,” said Dubois after the fight.

“I’m a prideful fighter. I always want to come forward. I'm learning new things every day. And I'm just glad I came through this. This was an important win for me. All glory to God, man. I came through,” said an elated and equally relieved Dubois.

Dubois proved no pushover, finding a determination that eluded him in previous losses to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk. Dubois’s far superior conditioning allowed him to wear down and wear out Miller with a higher work rate and more snap on his power punches. His chin kept him safe from the shots Miller landed.

According to CompuBox, Dubois landed 146 of 302 power punches (48%) against 80 of 243 power punches for Miller (33%).

Dubois came at Miller from the opening bell. It took Miller a few rounds to get into gear, allowing Dubois to get ahead on the cards. But in the heavyweight division, and as the first four fights proved, one punch can end a fight at any time.

Miller went looking for those punches. But he had trouble finding the more mobile Dubois. His long layoff, lack of activity, and lack of serious competition caught up with Miller as Dubois came on strong.

Both fighters had their moments. When Dubois got rocked early, the doubt briefly flashed in his eyes. But this time, Dubois knew he needed to dig down. He landed uppercuts, bloodying Miller’s mouth. He got Miller’s respect. Seeing it infused Dubois with new courage. He saw he could hurt Miller and got work with hard hooks, body shots, and the uppercuts.

“I had my dad screaming in my corner. And I knew I had to get out there and work,” smiled Dubois. “I'm glad I did it.”

Daniel Dubois Responds To The Critics

Dubois owned up to his doubts and overcoming those doubts. “I had to prove it to myself, really. I had to show myself I was a real fighter and that I could be a champion. So you know, I silenced all the doubts tonight.”

It wouldn’t have meant nearly as much without overcoming a challenge presented by Miller, with all the trash talk and mental warfare going into the bout. “I had to finish strong. I had to look for the knockout. Big Baby, all respect – you gave me a good fight tonight.”

“Daniel Dubois’s no quitter, man!” declared Miller after the fight while draping his arm around Dubois's shoulders. “I took this fight on four weeks' notice, and I suffered through it all. But Triple D’s got my motherfucking respect. He came in to bang. said the good-natured American.

“He's gonna be back, don't worry,” responded Dubois, with all the buildup already forgotten. “Nothing but love, baby,” said Miller.

Dubois said he’s ready to fight the best heavyweight names in the division. “The confidence that might have been missing before. I've gained it tonight. And, you know, thanks to my team and especially to my dad for always supporting me.”

With a new and compelling comeback chapter written in his story, Daniel Dubois resurrected his boxing career. For those who felt Miller’s previous drug use should have prevented the opportunity to fight Dubois in the first place, his first career loss and first stoppage loss may serve as the proper punishment for his previous transgressions.