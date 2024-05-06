Early Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr Prediction: Loma’s Revenge

This upcoming weekend provides us with a captivating clash for the IBF world flyweight title — and our early Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr prediction will give you insight on who will likely win.

Once he enters the ring, it will have been nearly a year since Vasyl Lomachenko last had a fight. He is also coming off a loss to somebody that has beaten George Kambosos Jr twice.

Therefore, this Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr prediction is about who can get back on track by reclaiming a world title.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr Prediction: Will Lomachenko Return to Winning Form?

Vasyl Lomachenko Preview

Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko — a Ukrainian boxer with a 17-3 professional record, which includes 11 KO victories — is widely considered to be one of the most technical boxers that the world has ever seen.

Yet, despite his technical excellence, Lomachenko suffered a loss to Devin Haney in his most recent bout.

Because of this defeat, we expect Lomachenko to come out firing on all cylinders when he faces Kambosos Jr this weekend.

Loma's masterful footwork is typically considered to be the best part of his skillset. He manages to move around the ring with fluidity and grace, evading his opponent's hands while also being quick enough to plant his feet and land a power punch when he wants to.

Our Lomachenko vs Kanbosos Jr prediction is that Loma will look like the faster and more athletic boxer out of the two former champions. And he should be able to parlay this into success on Saturday.

George Kambosos Jr Preview

George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr — an Australian boxer with a 21-2 professional record, which includes 10 KO victories — has a chance to be the hometown hero this weekend.

With this title fight taking place in Perth, Australia, Kambosos Jr can expect to have a stadium full of fans cheering him on.

While Kambosos Jr emerged victorious in his most recent fight against Maxi Hughes, it wasn't his strongest performance.

In fact, many people thought Kambosos Jr clearly lost the bout.

Our Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr prediction is that Kambosos Jr will have to fight much, much better this weekend if he has any chance of earning a victory.

When he's on his game, Kambosos Jr is one of the world's best boxers. And if he isn't on his game against Loma, this fight could get ugly.

Our Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr Prediction: Loma Looks Elite

Our official Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr prediction is that Vasyl Lomachenko will win.

Frankly, we believe that Komachenko is a better, more well-rounded boxer than Kambosos Jr. And after having lost his last fight, the 36 year old Loma still has a lot to prove.

Yet, since he isn't the most powerful puncher, we believe that taking Lomachenko to win by decision — currently available at -180 — will likely be a winning bet.

We also think that taking the fight to go the distance, which you can get right now for -285, will win you some money.

Tune in to see Loma's revenge this weekend!