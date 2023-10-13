Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Weigh In: Not 1 Melee!

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis weigh in is complete, and we are that much closer to fight time. Anticipation was there in Manchester, England as the assembled awaited Logan Paul and Dillon Danis to meet on the same stage that erupted into madness only 24 hours prior.

The melee at the press conference Thursday was at least learned from and the cage used to separate KSI and Tommy Fury was brought in to keep Paul and Danis separated.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Weigh In, Paul Takes His Time

Paul was fashionably late for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis weigh in, and pulled stall tactics, a classic A-side tactic, but that only served to thicken anticipation.

The fighters weighed in earlier in the morning—with the streamed weigh-in serving in more of a festive manner—and Danis took to social media to complain that Logan Paul did not arrive at the agreed-upon time.

Danis implied that the fight may be off and that sparked more rumors that Jake Paul, who claimed he’d step in to fight Danis if Logan’s cut left him unable, would step in as the VERY late replacement.

Whether all of that was to further sell the fight or mind games, it was for naught.

The two eventually made their way to the stage, but not before Danis was interviewed at the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis weigh in.

“That’s what him and Jake do, they’re not real fighters,” Danis told Ariel Helwani before taking the stage. “They try to stack everything on their side to win.”

And the numbers? Paul was 194.4, and Danis was 195 on the dot.

Mind Games From Logan Paul

In a surprise move, Paul brought with him Gordan Ryan, one of the greatest BJJ practitioners of all time and possibly pound-for-pound America’s best no-gi grappler.

Ryan and Danis are long-time enemies dating back to their shared BJJ days, and Logan made it clear that he brought Ryan in as a sort of BJJ insurance.

At the media workouts, Danis used his time in front of the cameras to train no-gi BJJ and submissions, skillsets that would be deemed illegal in tomorrow night’s contest.

So, Paul has taken the precaution in case Danis decides to pull guard in a boxing match, which isn’t all that farfetched, I guess?

The Cage/Wall Worked

Paul and Danis at the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis weigh in faced off in the cage with Danis shouting at Paul to take off the mask. Paul has worn a mask in public since suffering a cut at the presser following Danis hitting him in the face with a mic.

The severity of the cut has yet to be confirmed, but the fight is going ahead—and it is worth noting the lack of oversight in regard to the co-feature.

The main card is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET with a six-hour runtime between the prelims and the main card.

Main Card (DAZN PPV and PPV.com at 2 p.m. ET

KSI (181.3) vs. Tommy Fury (182.6): 6x3min rounds at 183lb catchweight

Logan Paul (194.3) vs. Dillon Danis (195)” 6x3min round 195lb catchweight

Salt Papi (161.9) vs. Slim (163.5)

Deen the Great (129) vs. Walid Sharks (128.2)

King Kenny (168.7) vs. Anthony Taylor (169.8)

Whindersson Nunes Batista 174.8 vs. My Mate Nate 173.5

Nichlmao (164.4) & Alex Wassabi (163.9) vs. Lucas Pineda (164.4) & B Dave (164)

Swarmz- 171lbs vs Ed Matthews- 164.1