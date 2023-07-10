Logan Paul Gets Engaged, Is Jake Paul Next?

Announcements

The Fighting Paul Brothers continue to be living their best lives, it seems. Big brother Logan Paul seems over the moon, after he asked galpal Nina Agdal to marry him, and she said yes.

TMZ covered the development and shared that the Ohio native, who currently wows WWE fans with his derring-do, published a video of his proposal on his YouTube page Monday.

High flyer Logan Paul

WWEer Logan Paul soon to be embracing marriage

Plenty of you all know that Logan, at 28, is the “older” Paul bro. Agdal is 31, so he likes an older lady.

“Nina, I love you so much,” Logan Paul said, before getting teary.

Logan Paul Gets The P Word Into His Marriage Proposal

“You are the love of my life. You are the girl of my dreams. I never thought I'd find you. I never want to let you go. I'm sorry I'm being such a pussy,” he said,  before dropping down to one knee and popping the query.

“Will you marry me?”

“Yes,” came the reply from the soon to be Mrs Paul.

Logan Paul engagement ring

TMZ showed the booty

TMZ reports that Logan asked Nina's ‘rents for their blessing, and they said yes to the union.
Ok, is 26 year old Jake next, some will wonder…We shall see.
Jake Paul plus galpal

Jake Paul doesn't seem to be in settling down mode, so much. 5 weeks ago, on his IG.

Both brothers have chilled out from some of the antics which drew buzz, sometimes negative, as they ascended the ranks of influencer/entertainers. Now that big bro has indicated he's looking to settle down even more, will little Paul follow in that path?

Agdal, for the record, is a native of Denmark who showed herself to consumers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue first in 2012. She's been linked to singer/mogul Adam Levine and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, back around 2017.

And for those keeping tabs, for the record, Logan Paul has 26M IG followers, to 24M for Jake.

Jake Paul has a bout coming up, he fights MMAer Nate Diaz next month, on PPV, so he may be thinking fighting more so than marrying at this time. Jake gloves up August 5, for the record.

