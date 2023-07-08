UFC 290’s Undefeated and Exciting Prospects

UFC 290 is stacked. About as stacked as it gets, really. With two titles on the line and many high-level competitors putting it all on the line, we've got a lot to look out for. Amongst those high-level fighters, we've got a handful that has yet to taste defeat. Six of the fighters on the UFC 290 card are undefeated in their professional careers.

The 0 in the loss column adds a bit more intensity to what is already a high-stakes match. Fighters like Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn are both undefeated and on the main card; they'll be facing each other and someone's 0 has got to go! Here, we'll give you a bit more of a deep dive on these undefeated fights and add some more intrigue to a great night of fights.

A Look Into the Records of UFC 290 Fighters

Nothing like a career deep-dive to add some interest to an event that really doesn't need anymore reason to watch it. But, we'll jump just a bit more into the lore of the undefeated athletes because why not?

Bo Nickal: 4-0

Four wins, one knockouts and three submissions — Bo Nickal is as legit as they come. If you;re interested in reading a novel, just look into the accolades Nickal has picked up in his wrestling career. Being a three-time NCAA D1 champion is enough for a lot of people, but not Bo; Nickal is after UFC gold.

At 27 years old, Nickal is only getting better and he's very willing to test himself. This is his second fight as a UFC fighter. Prior, he competed twice on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series where he won two fights while only accruing 1:54 minutes of time in the cage. Undefeated, a finisher and on the better side of thirty-years-old; the sky is the limit for Nickal. He's got a tough task ahead of him tonight, though.

Val Woodburn: 7-0

Some say his name stands for Valiant. It's me, I said that. Taking this fight on short notice after Tresean Gore pulled out, Woodburn is making his UFC debut against one of the biggest and fastest rising stars in the promotion, let alone the middleweight division. The confidence is there and for good reason.

Woodburn is 7-0 with five wins via KO/TKO. With a big step up in competition for his previous two fights, his undefeated record has seen the judges' scorecards the last two times he's fought. This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Val, and he plans to score what very well could be the most shocking upset in UFC history.

Tatsuro Taira: 13-0

If someone told me that there was a 23-year-old in the UFC that's 13-0 with ten wins by stoppage, I'd not believe it. However, it's true, he's here and hoping to stretch things out to 14-0 tonight on the UFC 290 prelims. Tatsuro is very fun and shows improvements with each performance inside that cage.

Yazmin Jauregui: 10-0

2-0 in the UFC, 10-0 as a professional, and a prolific finisher – Yazmin is a must-watch fighter. Only 24-years-old, Jauregui is looking to make a statement tonight and make it three wins in a row — preferable two stoppages in a row for her, too. Her opponent, Denise Gomes, is no easy fight. She's only 23-years-old and is 1-1 in the UFC. This should be a great scrap.

Vitor Petrino: 8-0

UFC 290 is seriously such a great card. Vitor Petrino is on the early prelims and is well-worth people tuning in early to watch. 8-0, six KO/TKO wins and just 25-years-old — the Brazilian knockout artist is always a blast to watch fight.

Cameron Saaiman: 8-0

Teammate of Driscus Du Plessis, who fights on the UFC 290 main card, we've got Cameron Saaiman who's looking to keep the record 100% clean after tonight. Another young fighter, just 22, he's won six of his eight fights by stoppage — 63% by KO/TKO. He's also on the early prelims of this star-studded event and it's all but promised that he's going out there to put on a fantastic performance to get the momentum going for him and his teammate.