UFC 290 Odds: Two Champions, Two Favorites

5 hours ago

It's international fight week and we've got the UFC 290 odds here for you to check out.

UFC odds are a dynamic thing; they're in perpetual motion due to more people betting and more variables as we get closer to fight day. But, now that we're really close, we've got a pretty good ballpark of what the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez odds will look like come tomorrow night.

From the UFC 290 betting odds, to the payouts, to live results and updates — we've got you covered. International fight week's main attraction will be Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight strap. However, he's got no easy task ahead of him; Yair Rodriguez is as game and unpredictable as they come.

Before that, we've got the flyweight title on the line and so many more exciting fights to watch. UFC 290 is as stacked as an MMA event gets. Catch all you need to know here with us. For now, check out the UFC 290 betting odds down below.

UFC 290 Odds: The Best Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Odds

UFC 290 odds

Sep 21, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Yair Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
Photo by Icon Sport

Below, you'll see that we've gone over all of the pertinent UFC odds that you'll need to shape a bet off of. Or, if you're just interested in what the numbers look like, you'll find everything down below interesting, too.

With UFC 290 carrying as much intrigue as any event the promotion has put in on recent memory, this should be a fun card to make some bets on or at least keep an eye on, what with there being some live underdogs and big favorites throughout the event.

UFC 290 Odds – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Moneyline

Across the board, we've got the champ sitting pretty as the favorite for the marquee bout this weekend. Now, these UFC odds are only leaning this hard toward the champ because Volkanovski is an absolute beast. These numbers are not a knock on Rodriguez at all.

DraftKings

Alexander Volkanovski -375

Yair Rodriguez +285

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Alexander Volkanovski -375

Yair Rodriguez +290

BET WITH BETMGM

Alexander Volkanovski -385

Yair Rodriguez +300

BET WITH BETRIVERS385

The challenger is very ready and impossible to count out. With a style that's impossible to predict/train for and offensive ability anywhere, Yair can very well shock the world this weekend.

UFC 290 Odds – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Method Of Victory

The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez odds favor a decision win for the champion. However, betting on a finish isn't exactly a bad bet. Both fighters are coming to scrap come Saturday night.

DraftKings

Volkanovski via KO/TKO +150

Volkanovski via Submission +1000

Volkanovski via Decision +140

Rodriguez via KO/TKO +550 

Rodriguez via Submission +1400

Rodriguez via Decision +1000

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Volkanovski via KO/TKO +150

Volkanovski via Submission +1000

Volkanovski via Decision +125

Rodriguez via KO/TKO +550

Rodriguez via Submission +1400

Rodriguez via Decision +1000

BET WITH BETMGM

Volkanovski via KO/TKO +190

Volkanovski via Submission +1000

Volkanovski via Decision +132

Rodriguez via KO/TKO +650

Rodriguez via Submission +1400

Rodriguez via Decision +1000

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Volkanovski is coming off of a controversial loss at lightweight and Yair is finally getting the chance to become an undisputed champion. But, with the champ being the favorite, him winning by KO/TKO is the most likely finish per these numbers.

UFC 290 Odds – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Round To Win

As the fight drags out, the odds of a finish decrescendo. The odds of Yair getting the win in the opening round are his best odds for a finish, but the number is similar to Volkanovski getting the job done in round four.

DraftKings

Volkanovski round 1 +400

Volkanovski round 2 +650

Volkanovski round 3 +900

Volkanovski round 4 +1400

Volkanovski round 5 +2000

Rodriguez round 1 +1400

Rodriguez round 2 +1800

Rodriguez round 3 +2200

Rodriguez round 4 +2500

Rodriguez round 5 +3500

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Volkanovski round 1 +450

Volkanovski round 2 +750

Volkanovski round 3 +1000

Volkanovski round 4 +1400

Volkanovski round 5 +2000

Rodriguez round 1 +1400

Rodriguez round 2 +1800

Rodriguez round 3 +2200

Rodriguez round 4 +2800

Rodriguez round 5 +3300

BET WITH BETMGM

Volkanovski round 1 +700

Volkanovski round 2 +850

Volkanovski round 3 +1000

Volkanovski round 4 +1200

Volkanovski round 5 +1500

Rodriguez round 1 +1700

Rodriguez round 2 +1900

Rodriguez round 3 +2400

Rodriguez round 4 +2500

Rodriguez round 5 +3000

BET WITH BETRIVERS

The UFC 290 odds show that a first round win for Volk is sitting around the neighborhood of +450. Not bad, especially for this high-caliber of a fight. This should be a fun one!

Best UFC 290 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

UFC 290 odds

The interesting UFC odds are not limited to the main event. The entire card has some very interesting odds, including the biggest betting favorite in UFC history as Bo Nickal takes on the late replacement and UFC debutant, Val Woodburn. Let's take a a look at some more of the interesting UFC 290 odds.

  • Brandon Moreno (-205) vs Alexandre Pantoja (+175)
  • Robert Whittaker (-360) vs Driscus Du Plessis (+280)
  • Jalin Turner (-280) vs Dan Hooker (+235)
  • Bo Nickal (-2100) vs Val Woodburn (+1100)

Those are some of the more interesting UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez odds and high-stakes fights on this card. We'll delve a bit more into these to give you a bit more insight as to why the UFC 290 betting odds are looking this way and what makes that matches so fun.

Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja

Moreno, the current champion, has come a long way to get the title in the first place, let alone winning it for a second time. A big part of his path to gold was his two fights with Alexandre Pantoja. Pantoja got the better of Moreno twice in the past, but this is an entirely different fight now.

Moreno has really come into his own and is one of the best, most exciting flyweights of all time. He's got a long way to go to earn “GOAT” status, but beating Alexandre will add some merit to his case.

Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn

This is so interesting. Let us give you a quick rundown: Bo Nickal is a very good wrestler that collects accolades like they're nothing. He made the move to MMA last year and won his professional debut in just over thirty-seconds. He's now 4-0 with four first-round finishes. His original UFC 290 opponent, Tresean Gore, had to pull out and in comes UFC newcomer, Val Woodburn.

Woodburn is also undefeated; he boasts a 7-0 record with 5 wins by KO/TKO. He's won his last two fights via decision. Moreover, and not to poke holes, the combined record of the opponents Woodburn has finished is 10-19. So, it's not hard to see why Nickal is the biggest favorite in UFC history here, but Woodburn has a puncher's chance to shock the world.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

