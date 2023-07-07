UFC 290 Odds: Two Champions, Two Favorites

It's international fight week and we've got the UFC 290 odds here for you to check out.

UFC odds are a dynamic thing; they're in perpetual motion due to more people betting and more variables as we get closer to fight day. But, now that we're really close, we've got a pretty good ballpark of what the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez odds will look like come tomorrow night.

From the UFC 290 betting odds, to the payouts, to live results and updates — we've got you covered. International fight week's main attraction will be Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight strap. However, he's got no easy task ahead of him; Yair Rodriguez is as game and unpredictable as they come.

Before that, we've got the flyweight title on the line and so many more exciting fights to watch. UFC 290 is as stacked as an MMA event gets. Catch all you need to know here with us. For now, check out the UFC 290 betting odds down below.

UFC 290 Odds: The Best Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Odds

Below, you'll see that we've gone over all of the pertinent UFC odds that you'll need to shape a bet off of. Or, if you're just interested in what the numbers look like, you'll find everything down below interesting, too.

With UFC 290 carrying as much intrigue as any event the promotion has put in on recent memory, this should be a fun card to make some bets on or at least keep an eye on, what with there being some live underdogs and big favorites throughout the event.

UFC 290 Odds – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Moneyline

Across the board, we've got the champ sitting pretty as the favorite for the marquee bout this weekend. Now, these UFC odds are only leaning this hard toward the champ because Volkanovski is an absolute beast. These numbers are not a knock on Rodriguez at all.

Alexander Volkanovski -375 Yair Rodriguez +285 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Alexander Volkanovski -375 Yair Rodriguez +290 BET WITH BETMGM Alexander Volkanovski -385 Yair Rodriguez +300 BET WITH BETRIVERS385

The challenger is very ready and impossible to count out. With a style that's impossible to predict/train for and offensive ability anywhere, Yair can very well shock the world this weekend.

UFC 290 Odds – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Method Of Victory

The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez odds favor a decision win for the champion. However, betting on a finish isn't exactly a bad bet. Both fighters are coming to scrap come Saturday night.

Volkanovski via KO/TKO +150 Volkanovski via Submission +1000 Volkanovski via Decision +140 Rodriguez via KO/TKO +550 Rodriguez via Submission +1400 Rodriguez via Decision +1000 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Volkanovski via KO/TKO +150 Volkanovski via Submission +1000 Volkanovski via Decision +125 Rodriguez via KO/TKO +550 Rodriguez via Submission +1400 Rodriguez via Decision +1000 BET WITH BETMGM Volkanovski via KO/TKO +190 Volkanovski via Submission +1000 Volkanovski via Decision +132 Rodriguez via KO/TKO +650 Rodriguez via Submission +1400 Rodriguez via Decision +1000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Volkanovski is coming off of a controversial loss at lightweight and Yair is finally getting the chance to become an undisputed champion. But, with the champ being the favorite, him winning by KO/TKO is the most likely finish per these numbers.

UFC 290 Odds – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Round To Win

As the fight drags out, the odds of a finish decrescendo. The odds of Yair getting the win in the opening round are his best odds for a finish, but the number is similar to Volkanovski getting the job done in round four.

Volkanovski round 1 +400 Volkanovski round 2 +650 Volkanovski round 3 +900 Volkanovski round 4 +1400 Volkanovski round 5 +2000 Rodriguez round 1 +1400 Rodriguez round 2 +1800 Rodriguez round 3 +2200 Rodriguez round 4 +2500 Rodriguez round 5 +3500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Volkanovski round 1 +450 Volkanovski round 2 +750 Volkanovski round 3 +1000 Volkanovski round 4 +1400 Volkanovski round 5 +2000 Rodriguez round 1 +1400 Rodriguez round 2 +1800 Rodriguez round 3 +2200 Rodriguez round 4 +2800 Rodriguez round 5 +3300 BET WITH BETMGM Volkanovski round 1 +700 Volkanovski round 2 +850 Volkanovski round 3 +1000 Volkanovski round 4 +1200 Volkanovski round 5 +1500 Rodriguez round 1 +1700 Rodriguez round 2 +1900 Rodriguez round 3 +2400 Rodriguez round 4 +2500 Rodriguez round 5 +3000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The UFC 290 odds show that a first round win for Volk is sitting around the neighborhood of +450. Not bad, especially for this high-caliber of a fight. This should be a fun one!

Best UFC 290 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

The interesting UFC odds are not limited to the main event. The entire card has some very interesting odds, including the biggest betting favorite in UFC history as Bo Nickal takes on the late replacement and UFC debutant, Val Woodburn. Let's take a a look at some more of the interesting UFC 290 odds.

Brandon Moreno (-205) vs Alexandre Pantoja (+175)

Robert Whittaker (-360) vs Driscus Du Plessis (+280)

Jalin Turner (-280) vs Dan Hooker (+235)

Bo Nickal (-2100) vs Val Woodburn (+1100)

Those are some of the more interesting UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez odds and high-stakes fights on this card. We'll delve a bit more into these to give you a bit more insight as to why the UFC 290 betting odds are looking this way and what makes that matches so fun.

Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja

Moreno, the current champion, has come a long way to get the title in the first place, let alone winning it for a second time. A big part of his path to gold was his two fights with Alexandre Pantoja. Pantoja got the better of Moreno twice in the past, but this is an entirely different fight now.

Moreno has really come into his own and is one of the best, most exciting flyweights of all time. He's got a long way to go to earn “GOAT” status, but beating Alexandre will add some merit to his case.

Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn

This is so interesting. Let us give you a quick rundown: Bo Nickal is a very good wrestler that collects accolades like they're nothing. He made the move to MMA last year and won his professional debut in just over thirty-seconds. He's now 4-0 with four first-round finishes. His original UFC 290 opponent, Tresean Gore, had to pull out and in comes UFC newcomer, Val Woodburn.

Woodburn is also undefeated; he boasts a 7-0 record with 5 wins by KO/TKO. He's won his last two fights via decision. Moreover, and not to poke holes, the combined record of the opponents Woodburn has finished is 10-19. So, it's not hard to see why Nickal is the biggest favorite in UFC history here, but Woodburn has a puncher's chance to shock the world.