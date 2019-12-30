Kell Brook Back In Action For Make Or Break Year

Kell Brook, age 33, is a former IBF welterweight world champion. But, after beating Shawn Porter, he never climbed to the next level. Since then, he’s suffered defeats against Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, with his career stalling since.

However, after over a year out, Brook is taking on Mark DeLuca in what will be a make or break year. Brook will undoubtedly be the favourite.

Brook and his team travelled to America to face Shawn Porter for the IBF Welterweight title at the StubHub Center, Carson in 2014, but after winning by majority decision in the fight of his life, only three tame defences followed. Brook made light work of Jo Jo Dan, Frankie Gavin and Kevin Bizier, but never got the unification fights to keep him motivated.

Then, the massive bout against Golovkin presented itself, but at middleweight. After holding his own, Brook’s long-time trainer Dom Ingle pulled his fighter out during the fifth round due to an eye injury.

And it was a similar story against Errol Spence Jr, with Brook taking a knee and not making the count, again due to the same eye issue.

Brook suffered his first career defeat against GGG, and it was made two on the spin following the Errol Spence Jr bout. Brook followed up these losses by making light work of Sergey Rabchenko before splitting with Dom Ingle and labouring to a unanimous decision victory against Michael Zerafa in December 2018.

The Special One hasn’t been in the ring since the victory of Zerafa…

..but after reuniting with trainer Dom Ingle, Brook has been putting in the work and will now take on Mark DeLuca in what will undoubtedly be a pivotal year. DeLuca only has one defeat on his record, which came via split decision, and with twenty-four wins, he’s a live opponent for Brook.

A convincing victory against DeLuca will set Brook up for bigger fights in 2020, especially as he falls under the Matchroom banner. The potential bout between Brook and Amir Khan refuses to disappear, even though it seems to get further away as time passes. It’s an all British fight which will draw in the crowds, and Brook undeniably wants it to happen. If Khan has nowhere to go in terms of bouts, and Brook gets off to a winning start in 2020, we could finally see the bitter foes face off in the ring.

Also featuring on the Brook DeLuca card is Kid Galahad, who can become Josh Warrington’s mandatory challenger once again with victory against Claudio Marrero. Doncaster’s Dave Allen returns to action at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, following his defeat to David Price in July. And, Eva Wahlstrom and Terri Harper will do battle in an exciting title clash, with the WBC and IBO super-featherweight belts on the line.