Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Live Stream & Fight Card

Juan Francisco ‘Gallo' Estrada faces Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez for the third time this Saturday live on DAZN.

Juan Francisco Estrada is on a seven-fight win streak heading into his third clash with the fighting pride of Nicaragua, Roman Gonzalez, better known as ‘Chocolatito'.

Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) is 32, and the smarts are thinking that the 35 year old who’s grabbed titles in four weight classes is nearing the end of his run, and will taste defeat in Glendale, Arizona Saturday night.

Might not be wise to underestimate the possibility Choc can get the W, like he did in their 2012 clash. In the March 2021 faceoff, the Mexican came away with a split decision in Texas. Career obits got prepped for Chocolatito. Those were premature—the 51-3 (41 KOs) Managuan beat 18-1 Julio Cesar Martinez, subbing in for Covid-stricken Estrada, in his last start, in March.

No fighter, arguably, has a stronger foundation in faith in a higher power than the soulful Chocolatito, so that factor must be considered. Check out some of these potential plays you can pull the trigger on, as the WBC super fly title is up for grabs.

ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO 3 FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, December 3

Saturday, December 3 Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO 3?

ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO 3 FIGHT CARD