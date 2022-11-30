Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: Live Stream & Fight Card

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

on

Juan Francisco ‘Gallo' Estrada faces Roman ‘Chocolatito' Gonzalez for the third time this Saturday live on DAZN.

Juan Francisco Estrada is on a seven-fight win streak heading into his third clash with the fighting pride of Nicaragua, Roman Gonzalez, better known as ‘Chocolatito'.

Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) is 32, and the smarts are thinking that the 35 year old who’s grabbed titles in four weight classes is nearing the end of his run, and will taste defeat in Glendale, Arizona Saturday night.

Might not be wise to underestimate the possibility Choc can get the W, like he did in their 2012 clash. In the March 2021 faceoff, the Mexican came away with a split decision in Texas. Career obits got prepped for Chocolatito. Those were premature—the 51-3 (41 KOs) Managuan beat 18-1 Julio Cesar Martinez, subbing in for Covid-stricken Estrada, in his last start, in March.

No fighter, arguably, has a stronger foundation in faith in a higher power than the soulful Chocolatito, so that factor must be considered. Check out some of these potential plays you can pull the trigger on, as the WBC super fly title is up for grabs.

Prediction 1

Gonzalez to Win

-200

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Estrada to Win

+175

BET HERE >

Odds from

ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO 3 FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, December 3     
  • Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET  /  8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO 3?

ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO 3 FIGHT CARD

  • Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez; For the vacant WBC super flyweight title
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona; WBC flyweight title
  • Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales, flyweight
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna; WBC USNBC super middleweight title
  • Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana; super featherweight
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown; super featherweight
  • Anthony Herrera vs. Juan Sequeira; super flyweight

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

