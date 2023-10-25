Don’t Write Off Joseph Parker

Plenty of folks will be tipped over the edge to purchase the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou event because of an attractive undercard. Joseph Parker is on the support slate and there’s still curiosity to see if he can reach his ceiling.

Parker debuted as a pro way back in 2012. Him and trainer Andy Lee spoke at the Wednesday media workout. “I’m feeling sharp and ready to go,” the New Zealand boxer stated.

He agreed that his physique keeps getting better, and he said that’s because he’s working his arse off.

Trainer Andy Lee Likes Joseph Parker Future

Lee said that his guy has nothing to prove in the heart department, which hints at his thinking. He wants Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) to box smart, and keep winning, win a crown..and then he can retire and be his assistant coach.

Parker said his foe, Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs; loss to Dillon Carman, stoppage, 2018), is a big lad but nothing he’s not seen before. “I don’t think he’s been on a massive stage before..nervousness might get to him,” Parker said.

Lee said that Joseph Parker has fought on a stage in front of 80,000 persons, and it helps to have that in your pocket.

Lee spoke on Kean, as the Canadian moved in the ring. “Big guy, athletic guy,” Lee said.

Lee chuckled as he recounted this: most of the heavies on the card were gathered on Tuesday, and the mood was jovial. Kean walked in dour and glowering, and all business. Does that mean anything?

Lee Thinks Kean May Be Tight

Maybe, or not…Lee thinks maybe it indicated a certain level of anxiety. The intensity of the the brightness of the lights can affect the fighter, and the whole team, he said. “It showed inexperience to me,” he noted.

Joseph Parker has taken Ls at the hands of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, back to back in 2018. He won six straight, then challenged Joe Joyce, and Joyce stopped Joseph Parker in round 11 of their 2022 clash.

Wins over Jack Massey in January and Faiga Opelu in May followed.

Lee was right when he said that title fragmentation is inevitable, and Joseph Parker can keep fighting, winning, and then his time will come. He's only 31.

Kean is 34, and this is a step up situation for him. A pro since 2015, his best win came in 2019, against aged Sergei Liakhovich. He comes in off a win, against Eric Molina, in March.