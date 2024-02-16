JoJo Diaz Upset On Golden Boy Card

Jesus Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico decisioned former World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-5-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA on Thursday night.

The 10-round super lightweight main event on stands as a split decision win.

The tussle took place at The Commerce Casino & Hotel and was broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“The work was shown tonight,” said Jesus Perez. “I – like all fighters – had to push through difficult times, but we were able to push through to be able to get the victory tonight. My ultimate respect to JoJo Diaz, he is a warrior. I thought because he was the favorite, that he was going to win this close fight, but we didn't stop and we fought for our dreams to come true.”

“I won the fight. This is getting unfair now!” said Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. “I train so hard for my fans. Thank you all!”

In the co-main event, Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Eric Tudor (10-1, 6 KOs) fought in a six-round super welterweight fight against Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico's Luis Ramos (6-3-1, 6 KOs), with Tudor winning 80-72 times three.

Also on the DAZN broadcast, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (10-0, 7 KOs) had a featherweight slugfest against Diuhl “Elegante” Olguin (16-35-7, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Chavez got the unanimous decision victory with scores of 58-55, 60-54, and 58-55.

In a four-round lightweight fight, Moreno Valley, Calif.’s Joshua Garcia (7-0, 4 KOs) battled Los Angeles native Eric Lozada (1-1-1), scoring a stoppage in round one.

Opening fight night and the DAZN broadcast was a middleweight fight, Sasha Tudor (0-0-1) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida versus Josias Gonzalez (2-2) of Jalisco, Mexico.

The fight went to the judges’ scorecards, who saw it as a split draw with scores of 38-38, 37-39 in favor of Gonzalez, and 39-37 in favor of Sasha Tudor.