UFC 298 Weigh In: All Set for Anaheim

The UFC 298 weigh in has now come and gone, and fight fans should be thrilled about how each fighter showed up to the scale.

While none of the UFC 298 weigh in results showed any alarming misses or last minute switches to tomorrow night's fights due to what the scales read, we did hear about some unfortunate UFC 298 news while the weigh ins were underway.

With that in mind, we will be going over all of the UFC weigh in results from this morning, discuss that breaking news, and get fight fans thrilled for what's sure to be a captivating card in Anaheim, California, this weekend!

UFC 298 Weigh In: Main Card Made Official

The most important UFC 298 weigh in news is that all fighters who will be performing on the main card have successfully made weight.

Putting his undefeated streak to the test 👊@TopuriaIlia hits the scale at 144.5lbs at #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/2UQeEPA7jX — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2024

As it pertains to the UFC 298 main event, both Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria weighed in at 144.5 pounds — safely below the featherweight championship weight.

Neither of these fighters have had much trouble making their 145 pound weight in the past, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that they managed to do so this morning.

It certainly would have been a bad look for Topuria if he failed on the scale this morning, considering everything that he said during last night's UFC 298 press conference. Fortunately, Topuria's professionalism pulled through.

Also of note is that both co-main event fighters — Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa — made weight for their middleweight bout.

This is UFC 298 news because Costa has had a notoriously difficult time making it to the 186 pound middleweight limit for a few of his past fights. Yet, Costa's weight struggles seem to now be behind him, as he stepped on the scale at 185.5 this morning.

UFC 298 Weigh In Results: Resounding Success at the Scale

Here are the complete UFC 298 weigh in results:

Main Card

Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (144.5) vs Ilia Topuria (144.5)

Alex Volkanovski (144.5) vs Ilia Topuria (144.5) Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5)

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5) Welterweight: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Ian Machado Garry (170.5)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Ian Machado Garry (170.5) Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs Henry Cejudo (135)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs Henry Cejudo (135) Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Roman Kopylov (185)

Bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili was especially fired up after making weight this morning.

The Machine is fired up for #UFC298@MerabDvalishvil hits the scale at 135lbs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZdlymKDcdR — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2024

Prelims

Women's Strawweight: Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Mackenzie Dern (116)

Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Mackenzie Dern (116) Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs Carlos Vera (135.5)

Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs Carlos Vera (135.5) Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang (204.5) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)

Zhang Mingyang (204.5) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205.5) Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261.5) vs Junior Tafa (249)

While this doesn't pertain to the scale, the heavyweight bout between Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Justin Tafa has been cancelled this morning, due to an injury from Tafa.

However, Tafa's brother, Junior, has stepped in on one days' notice to fight de Lima in his brother's place.

Early Prelims

Welterweight: Josh Quinlan (169) vs Danny Barlow (171)

Josh Quinlan (169) vs Danny Barlow (171) Welterweight: Oban Elliott (170.5) vs Val Woodburn (169.5)

Oban Elliott (170.5) vs Val Woodburn (169.5) Women's Flyweight: Andrea Lee (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)

That does it for the UFC 298 weigh in results that took place this morning, prior to the loaded PPV card that the UFC has created this weekend — which has numerous seemingly even matchups from top to bottom.

Now all we can do it wait patiently for UFC 298 to begin!