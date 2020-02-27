Ja’Rico O’Quinn aims to steal the ShoBox, as he aims for main event slot

Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn is looking to continue to entertain the boxing public, as he put on a hard-hitting performance live on Showtime this past January.

O’Quinn, who is known for having a slick boxing style, appeared to show another dimension to his game, as the 24-year-old decided to go to war with Oscar Vazquez in what was described by many as an excellent TV fight on the Salita Promotions event.

O’Quinn, who is guided by Victory Sports and Entertainment, opened up about the reasoning behind his change in style.

He said, “I wanted to show the fans and the people at Showtime that I am a good all-round fighter. I wanted to show that I’m an entertaining fighter and I believe I did that against Vazquez.

“I want to be a TV fighter, so you have to box in a way that excites the audience and I believe I did that against Vazquez. Hopefully, I give the fans what they wanted and that will get me back on the TV screens again in the near future.”

O’Quinn holds a world ranking as he won the WBO International 115 pound strap in 2019. Now the Michigan native has his sights set on rising through the ranks and continuing his progression in 2020.

The former US Amateur team standout discussed his ambitions for 2020, “I’d like to box on Showtime again on television. That’s my goal first and foremost. I want to continue to be a television fighter.

“I’m all about progressing and I believe that my team will help me progress the right way and by doing that the right fights will come at the right time. If more titles come I will be ready to win them.

“I want to keep repressing Detroit in the way I do. People see how I am, I represent Detroit in the way I act and how I fight. I want to keep representing the city in a positive way and I will try my best to inspire the kids of Detroit that you can be successful if you work hard.”

Victory Sports and Entertainment CEO Mike Leanardi, who represents O’Quinn, gave his comment after his Detroit charges’ latest victory. He said, “I spoke with the guys at Showtime right after the fight and they loved Rico’s performance last month. We’re already working on a date for him to return to ShoBox this spring, hopefully in a main event slot.”