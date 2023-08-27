Worldwide

Who Won Jared Anderson vs Rudenko? Anderson Gets TKO5 Win

Usyk vs Dubois Live Stream: Round by Round

Usyk vs Dubois Prediction Time: Ukrainian Hitter Favored

UFC Singapore LIVE Updates: Holloway vs Korean Zombie Round by Round Coverage

UFC Fight Night Prediction: Chikadze vs Caceres - Firefight!

UFC Fight Night Prediction - Smith vs Spann: Singapore War!

AEW All In Prediction: London Will See MJF Retain his Title

Terence Crawford Gets Hero’s Welcome in Omaha, Beyond

Usyk vs. Dubois and 5 Biggest Heavyweight Upsets Ever

Usyk vs Dubois Live Stream Info

Who Won Jared Anderson vs Rudenko? Anderson Gets TKO5 Win
Photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson keeps on moving forward, adding to his skill set and resume. The 23 year old heavyweight from Toledo, Ohio did his thing in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night, stopping
foe Andrey Rudenko via TKO in round five.

Now 16-0, it was indeed a sweet start for the likeable hitter, who showed off the goods on a Top Rank/ESPN show.

Jared Anderson blasts Andriy Rudenko with one of 72 body shots landed in their fight. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Here is a release courtesy Top Rank:

TULSA, OK. (Aug. 26, 2023) — Heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson made it Sweet 16 tonight.

The 23-year-old fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio, defeated Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko (35-7, 21 KOs) via fifth-round TKO Saturday evening at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) took control of the fight in the opening round with sharp jabs and combinations to the body.

Rudenko, who was frustrated with Anderson’s offense, began to grab him by the back of his head to prevent the onslaught.

In the third, Jared Anderson teed off with a relentless attack to the body, but Rudenko survived, partly aided by his continual headlocks.

In the fifth round, Rudenko was finally deducted a point, but another flurry from Anderson forced referee Gary Ritter to end the fight at 1:40.

Jared Anderson causes the referee to stop his fight with Andriy Rudenko (in round five. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

“I’m enjoying the ride, enjoying the fights, and just doing my job,” Jared Anderson said.

“I was sending a statement to myself. I’m fighting for myself, and I’m fighting for my family. As much as people want to hate on me for it, I’m a realist. I’m going to stay real and be real.

“And I’m going to say what’s on my mind. Ya’ll can take it how ya’ll want. This is a business. This is a sport. I’m just doing my job. Take it how you want. You can’t force me to be somebody ya’ll want me to be.

“I’m going to be myself. And I’m going to be that till the end.”

Efe Ajagba (R) of Nigeria and Zhan Kossobutskiy (L) of Kazakhstan had an action fight in progress until the Kazakh decided to play dirty. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Ajagba Wins via DQ against Kossobutskiy Before Jared Anderson Main Event

Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) was planning on using his reach and height advantages to take Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-1, 18 KOs) to deep waters in tonight’s co-feature before the Jared Anderson main event.

But several low blows from the Kazakh-born southpaw forced referee Chris Flores to disqualify him in the fourth round.

Ajagba, who was coming off two victories after suffering his first loss in 2021, worked off a piston-like jab as Kossobutskiy tried to cut the distance by leaning forward with a high guard throwing occasional arm punches.

In the second round, Ajagba himself landed a low blow before hurting Kossobutskiy with a shot to the chin.

However, Kossobutskiy returned the favor with several low blows in the third round and was deducted two points.

Another low blow in the fourth round forced the referee to end matters for good.

Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan fouls Efe Ajagba of Nigeria with a low blow. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Featherweight: Undefeated Brooklyn native Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (9-0, 5 KOs) authored a one-sided points victory against Mexico’s Angel Antonio Contreras (13–7-2, 7 KOs) after eight rounds of action before the Jared Anderson main event.

Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington of New York faced little challenge from Angel Antonio Contreras of Mexico in their eight round featherweight fight. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington of New York faced little challenge from Angel Antonio Contreras of Mexico in their eight round featherweight fight. Bruce needs a step up for to be challenged. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Carrington controlled outside and at close range, using his high guard to catch and shoot on the inside and working off a stiff jab to the body. Scores: 80-72 and 79-73 2x.

Before Jared Anderson Main Event

Heavyweight: Tulsa-born standout Jeremiah Milton (11-0, 7 KOs) dominated Craig Lewis (15-7-2, 8 KOs) en route to an eight-round unanimous decision win.

Milton nearly stopped Lewis in the opening round, and he used his high guard to set up combinations that sent Lewis reeling from pillar to post.

Lewis, however, stayed upright to the final bell. Scores: 80-72 and 79-72 2x.

Middleweight: Sona Akale (8-1, 4 KOs) scored an upset majority decision win after six highly competitive rounds against Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, 5 KOs) before Jared Anderson.

Ali Walsh landed uppercuts and hooks that wobbled Akale, but the Cameroon-born Akale edged rounds based on pressure to secure the victory. Scores: 57-57 and 58-56 2x.

Nico Ali Walsh faced a tough Sona Akale and suffered his first loss by majority decision. their middleweight fight at Hard Rock Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Lightweight: 19-year-old southpaw prodigy Abdullah Mason (10-0, 9 KOs) overcame his toughest challenge to date with a six-round unanimous decision win over rugged Colombian Cesar Villarraga (10-8-1, 5 KOs). Scores: 60-54 3x.

Welterweight: Kazakh Olympian Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Nicaraguan-born veteran Wiston Campos (33-12-6, 19 KOs) via fifth-round TKO.

Zhussupov dropped Campos in the fourth round. Campos’ corner threw in the towel in the following round. Time of stoppage: 2:52.

Junior Lightweight: Filipino contender Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) earned a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Yohan Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs). Scores: 98-92 2x and 97-93.

Heavyweight: Uzbek Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) made a successful Top Rank debut by stopping Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-3, 19 KOs) in the first round. Time of stoppage: 2:06.

Related Topics:

