Power Hitter Jamel Herring Next Fight Options

It’s early, but I’m going to say that Jamel Herring won the week.

If you missed it, the just turned 38 year old Herring, born on Long Island, NY, triumphed on Tuesday night (11-7-23). He faced one Nick Molina from Lowell, Mass., and there were plenty of folks, most probably unwilling to admit it, who thought maybe ole Herring would not have an easy go of it at Edison Ballroom on the DiBella Entertainment show.

“Easy” isn’t the right word, because it diminishes the totality of the TKO1 victory—Gayle F wrote that up–so much time and energy goes into preparing for a fight, that it’s easy to lose site of that, and just focus on the fight night result.

But what a result…I joked with Jamel Herring (24-4 with 12 KOs) a couple days after his KO1 win, which saw him got at Molina (13-1), drop him, see him get up, and finish the job.

Clean, tidy…Shaversesque, I joked.

We chatted about that, how did it feel having the aura of a bomber type?

Jamel Herring On Benefits Of Working With Wayne McCullough

“Wayne emphasized on me sitting down more on punches again,” Jamel Herring told me, referring to McCullough, the Irishman ex fighter who is now working with the Marine/ex champ/comebacking 130 pounder.

“Remember at one point, I used to heavily rely on fighting on the back foot so much. To be honest, I was hesitant in fighting a guy like Molina, because I thought the styles would make it an ugly fight more than anything. I had issues with guys like movers, but Wayne helped me learn how to close the gap better which is why I was so patient at picking my shots.”

Interesting, in a couple spots.

That Herring himself wasn’t so sure about Molina tells you something. The phrase, “the jury’s out…” applies here, and we note that Herring includes himself in that jury. In other words, he had to see how the night played out before assuming anything about his athletic in-ring career going forward.

OK, so did Jamel Herring consider that THIS could be the scene Tuesday, leading up to it, his first fight since losing to Jamaine Ortiz on 5-21-22, and retiring?

“I thought I could stop him because I saw him get hit and not react the best on a film study, but didn’t expect it to end that early,” Herring said. “If you check my Boxrec, I don’t think I’ve ended a fight in the first. Maybe the second and so on, but never that early.”

I admitted that I felt a lil bad for Molina. I have a soft spot for fighters from Mass., and particularly Lowell…

We both acknowledged the level of grit from pugilists from that region. “Much respect to those guys,” said Herring. “The kid did get back up twice but I think Arthur Mercante had seen enough.”

Jamel Herring, newfound identity in comeback, it’s funny and fun to ponder…

“It’s funny you say that because Wayne is an old school guy,” said Jamel Herring, who mentioned a few possible next steps in his post-fight chat with Brian Adams. “He’s an Eddie Futch student so I’ve been studying more of the things you don’t see as much today.”

And back to today, and what’s next…

“Honestly I don’t know the exact next move, but I know Lou DiBella told Jerry (@Wildcardking) that a fight with Josh Warrington is possible and easy to make,” Herring said.

“We all know Joe Cordina wants the BIG PAYDAY so he could try going for a unification or Leigh Wood (who I’d also like to fight) fight happen.”

Love the way Herring sees all angles, and looks out for himself, and his career so astutely…

“Stateside I could stay busy. I’m looking at the Jose Luis Garcia/Lamont Roach 11-25 matchup. Obviously Roach and I have history (2019 Herring beat Roach UD12) so it’s an easy fight to sell. There’s still a good relationship with Top Rank, but Emanuel Navarette may have other plans lined up if he beats Robson Conceicao next week (11-16).”

Public Happy Veterans Day, Jamel Herring. Maybe take the opportunity to check DNA, see if you are related to Earnie Shavers, bro.