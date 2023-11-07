Jamel Herring Fights Tonight: Where To Watch

Jamel Herring is back, on a main event stage in New York City, tonight. It's a celebration of 20 years of Broadway Boxing, and Herring is in the spotlight for a promotion tagged “Heroes on the Hudson,” honoring veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

The former WBO junior lightweight world champion and US Marine veteran, Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring will do battle on DAZN (8 PM ET).

Those wishing to attend, here are details:

Evening Starts With Amateur Bouts

The evening will start off with six amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four “regular” pro bouts. The amateur bouts will be exclusive to those in attendance, for the record.

Jamel Herring holds a 23-4 mark, and he’ll be in against 13-0 Nicholas Molina at the Edison Ballroom, in Manhattan, topping a DiBella Entertainment promotion.

It’s been over a year for Herring, who announced he was finished with fighting after taking an L against Jamaine Ortiz on May 21, 2022. But his fighting spirit prevailed, and the 38 year old will see how his body cooperates in NYC.

Jamel Herring has a new trainer, he’s with Irishman Wayne McCullough, so we shall see how they have jelled.

Herring should present as a full step up for Massachusetts man Molina, age 24, who has feasted on a soft circuit coming up.

He did down 9-2 Brandon Higgins last year and should be rust free, he gloved up in July and netted a win over 22-23 Aldimar Silva in NH.

This is not a lock for Jamel Herring, when you are 38 it’s more possible that the body doesn’t do what is asked and expected on demand.

Other action:

Miyo Yoshida is 16-3 and seeks to show fans that she’s better than she showed in her first bout in the US. The Japanese hitter, age 35, meets 12-4-1 Shurretta Metcalf, with the IBF inter-continental bantamweight title up for grabs prior to the Jamel Herring fight.

Yoshida fights out of the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym, and has started to grow a following of US-based boxing fans.

Metcalf on paper looks like a threat—she downed Melissa Odessa Parker via MD her last time out, July 29 in Cali.

Jamel Herring Also Manages Fighters

Jamel Herring manages fighters, too. Mikiah Kreps (6-0) is Team Herring, she meets Isis Vegas Perez (9-5), as one of the four pro bouts on the slate.

Plus, 12-0-1 Roney Hines, a lefty heavyweight from Cleveland, goes in against 5-1 Jonathan Gruber, a Bronx-born Mass. resident. He snagged a win against 5-2 Dennis Ventura his last time out, in July.

“I am so proud that Broadway Boxing has now reached its 20th anniversary year. From local club fighters making their pro debut to world champions defending their crown, this series has featured boxers at all levels of the sport, creating so many memories,” said International Boxing Hall-of-Famer, Lou DiBella in a release.

“What started out as a local club show for the New York metropolitan area has grown into an international brand. Branching outside of the United States, we’ve broadcast events from locales such as Germany, Monte Carlo, Canada, and Costa Rica. On November 7, DAZN will air the 120th edition of Broadway Boxing from the heart of New York City, in Times Square, to a global audience.

“I’m thrilled to be able to combine this important anniversary for Broadway Boxingwith a great cause, giving back to our heroic veterans of the military, with such charities involved as Merging Vets and Players and West Point Society of New York,” said DiBella. “Who better to headline this event, the week of Veterans Day, than Marine Veteran Jamel Herring, yet another world champion to now fight on Broadway Boxing.”