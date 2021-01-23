Is Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Still Going To Happen?

Two weeks ago, I was on the phone with a guy in Las Vegas who is deeply connected to the sport. “I don’t think that Floyd Mayweather exhibition is happening,” he told me.

The Floyd Mayweather event, pitting the 43 year old ‘Money’ against Logan Paul, the social media creation, was set for Feb. 20. And we are less than a full month away from the date and we have received zero info on the match, and an undercard, in weeks and weeks.

Fanmio, a platform which offers meet n greets with celebs for a fee, put out the news that Floyd Mayweather would be gloving up against the older of the Paul brothers on Dec. 6, 2020.



And PPV pricing was announced, a pre sale to watch the attraction got launched, but beyond that? It’s been silent in 2021, by and large, regarding the Floyd Mayweather foray into that “Tyson territory.”

Mike Tyson reminded old timers how a well crafted exhibition can draw interest and revenue, when on Nov. 28 he and Roy Jones Jr did a session of sparring at Staples Center in LA while Snoop Dogg called the action through a filter of weed smoke.

But that event proved to producers that pulling off this sort of thing is that much more of a stern challenge during this pandemic period. Tyson v Jones Jr got switched from Sept. 28 to Nov. 28, giving organizers more time to figure out logistical tangles, like how many people might be allowed in to watch the proceedings.

I reached out to Fanmio to get a confirm or deny on the possibility of a date switch for the Mayweather-Logan Paul meetup, and will share a response when furnished.

The possible postponement story is all over the web. Does that mean it’s the truth? We have to hear from the people running the show to know.