How To Get A Ring From Iron Mike Tyson or Money Mayweather

You’d have to be out of your mind – or Conor McGregor – to consider it a wise life decision to suddenly take up boxing so you could step in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

On the other hand, if you or someone who’s dear to you have always dreamed of getting a ring from the Money Man, well, that could be arranged.

If you’ve got the dime, Floyd’s got the time.

Well, a lot of dimes, actually – 19,980 of them to be precise.

At Cameo.com, you can hire the pound-for-pound boxing legend to record a message for a friend or family member. It can be a birthday wish, or an anniversary acknowledgement. Maybe get Mayweather to congratulate your son on his Bar Mitzvah.

It can even be what Cameo describes as a roast. That’s a chance to get a boxing legend to mock or ridicule a friend or family member’s bad decision via verbal jabs.

For that style of message, Mike Tyson might be the best option.

Iron Mike’s video greeting skills can be hired for $500. The site offers samples of his work, including one profanity-laced tirade in which Tyson is contracted to deliver a tongue lashing to someone who’s definitely upset their loved ones.

Tyson is among the site’s most popular athlete requests, so if he’s the guy you want, be prepared to get your order in early and like anyone who’s ever stepped in the ring with him, cross your fingers and hope for the best.

“Due to overwhelming demand, Mike hasn’t been able to accommodate the influx of requests in the allotted time,” Cameo points out. “He puts thought and care into each video. Please reorder, if expired.”

Evidently, though, Iron Mike is well worth the price. It turns out that he’s also among their most recommended athletes. Tyson’s reviews draw 4.9 out of a possible five stars.

“This went way beyond our highest expectations,” Diana Cook posted to Cameo.com. “We were seriously gobsmacked! What an OMG genius moment!

“You knocked us out of the ring with this. Truly magnificent work. You killed it! We all loved it! Respect to you Mr Tyson!!”

Fighting Words

Sugar Ray Leonard will record a Cameo greeting for $300.

Tyson and Mayweather are just two possibilities among a stable of boxing hierarchy who can be hired to brighten the day of a loved one.

Heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis, who once knocked out Tyson, also is for hire at $500. By comparison, Sugar Ray Leonard seems a bargain at $300. Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is available for $125. For a C-note, get a hello from Joe Calzaghe, Riddick Bowe, or Adrien Broner. A paltry $50 will snare Shannon Briggs or Vinny Pazienza. Kick it up to $55 and you can afford Tyson slayer Buster Douglas.

If it’s a laugh you’re seeking, Butterbean is available. Eric Esch, to his mom and dad, he’ll cost $75.

Even silver screen boxers can be had for the right price. A stipend of $300 will get you 30 seconds of video from actor Dolph Lundgren.

Why not hire him to get into character as Drago and tell that special someone who’s a fan of the Rocky franchise that “I must break you” of whatever bad habit of theirs is driving you off the deep end?

The most expensive boxer on the site isn’t Mayweather, though. It’s a guy who couldn’t beat him. If you want a greeting from Manny Pacquiao, the PacMan costs a grand.

A Cameo Appearance

Besides dozens of boxing greats, there are also many current and former UFC legends who are also available, from all-time greats like Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell to current UFC featherweight world champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In these days when sports memorabilia such as autographed items are a dime a dozen, a Cameo greeting offers a unique gift opportunity for the combat sports fan in your circle.

The 30-second video will be there for viewing forever and will always be spoken of in revered tones by the recipient. And if you get a bunch of people to kick in on the cost, it won’t even be that expensive.