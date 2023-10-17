Haney vs Prograis: 53 Days Away

Haney vs Prograis. The WBC World Super-Lightweight title is on the line on Dec 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, when Devin Haney reps his city and defends versus Regis Prograis.

The principals, as well as promoter Eddie Hearn, gathered to hype the clash, which unfolds on DAZN PPV.

Haney (age 24; 30-0 with 15 KOs) went on the record: “I’m going to beat the s*** out of him. I’m thankful to be in this position and it’s a dream come true. This is a huge fight for boxing and it's a big opportunity for me because I have always dreamed of becoming a two-weight division World champion.

“I’m happy that I can hold on to my titles but also happy that I can challenge Regis, who is the best at 140,” Haney continued. “But I will show that I’m on a different level and that I am the best. I’m excited for it, and I think the fight is going to fireworks. I’m far above him.

“If you look at the receipts, I called you [Regis Prograis] out before the [Danielito Zorilla] fight. This was the fight I always wanted at 140 if I couldn’t get one of the massive fights at 135 and so Regis Prograis was the guy who was next in line. Whether he was to look good or not, it didn’t matter to me.

“It’s the first fight at Chase Center and the fight big fight here in the Bay Area for some time. I’m just happy to be that guy because I always said I was going to come back here and bring big time boxing back here.”

Said 34 year old Prograis (29-1 with 24 KOs) of Haney vs Prograis: “We can go back-and-forth but I don’t try to get underneath anyone’s skin. That’s not what I do. Maybe he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. He could have had it the easy way and I heard that they bought their losses away. I heard that from a bunch of people. But that s*** don't matter for me. For me, I’m going to fight him, and I don’t care what you got.

“It’s about me and you now. I look at who he is now because that’s who I’m fighting. I don’t care about all his past s***. I care about fighting him now and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I believe I have the power to take anyone out.

“I don’t want to say too much but I think he’s going to be surprised at my skill. I’ve been working my ass off. I’ve been in LA training and sparring and in Texas doing the same s*** for a long time. It’s not going to be no ’skill versus power’ it’s going to be ’skill versus skill and then I still have power too. I want to show people in this fight my skill. Thank you Zorilla if he’s watching this.

“If I would have blasted Zorilla out in two rounds, then I don't think he [Haney] would have fought me. I really don’t. I had an off night. But it happened and we’re here now, so let’s go on December 9. I’m going to keep my belt. I’m not giving it up and I’m going to keep it, for sure. I feel like I’m going to stop him.”

EDDIE HEARN Speaks On Haney vs Prograis

“I’m looking forward to Haney vs Prograis. It is one of the fights of the year coming to the Bay Area. We’ve sold nearly 9000 tickets at the Chase Center in the first week, which is just incredible. There hasn’t been big time boxing here for over a decade here in San Francisco and with Devin Haney coming home, the World champion Regis Prograis will be looking to spoil the party.

“People may talk about a clash of styles and Haney’s skill and precision. But he likes to stand and fight as well – Regis Prograis is technically gifted as well as being a huge puncher. This is one of the top fights in boxing and both guys believe they are the favorite going into this fight. Devin Haney always promised me he would be back [with Matchroom] and he is a man of his word. We have him signed for one of the biggest fights in boxing and, moving forward, we have matching rights and options on him – but I don’t think we’ll need it. This is the start of a new relationship with him but it’s like he never left.

“We also have Regis Prograis, who we represent, and our job was to deliver the biggest fights for him. We did that. We’ve brought Devin back to DAZN. He wants to win this fight and go on to fight Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. We can make all those fights happen on DAZN. But for Regis, he wants the same thing.

“So, this is really about the best facing the best. The undisputed World lightweight champion against the reigning WBC champion at 140 – it’s just a tremendous match-up and we’re looking forward to seven great weeks of build-up. I think both fighters love the big occasions and the big nights. These are big-time fighters, and they are the guys who perform at their very best when they perform under pressure, when everything matters.

“This Haney vs Prograis is a mega-fight. You know on December 9 you are going to get the best out of Devin and the best out of Regis Prograis. Regis feels like he has never quite got the respect for his performances and for his resume that he perhaps deserves – and this is a fight that catapults Regis Prograis into the big time and into the band of Gervonta Davis, Devin himself, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia and all those mega names in boxing. He’s the champion and he’s determined to do so.

“There are some great fights on the undercard too. We have Liam Paro, one of our big Australian charges, up against Montana Love, which is a fantastic 140 match-up. Both fighters will have their eyes set on fighting the winner of Haney-Prograis and it is a real 50-50 fight.

“We’ve got Andy Cruz against Hector Tanajara in what is only Andy Cruz’s second professional fight for the Olympic champion facing a very tough and aggressive Tanajara. And the women’s IBF bantamweight World champion Ebanie Bridges putting her title on the line against Avril Mathie – and plenty more to look forward to on December 9.”