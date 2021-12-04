Haney and Diaz Make Weight, It’s Almost Go Time

Devin Haney is the favorite to down Jo Jo Diaz, but many pundits are thinking that, on paper, this should be the stiffest test to this point for “The Dream.”



Who do you think wins, and how? Me, I’m not fully sold on Haney til he beats a B plus, then a B+ or A- fighter. If not on site in Vegas, you can see how the action plays out on DAZN, and here is the running order of all the bouts on the Matchroom card.

Then, more action…

And many think Marc Castro is a talent to keep eyes on…

Hrgovic might fight Zhang Zhilei if he wins tonight.

Then, this ladies fight is under radar…

Check back on NYFIGHTS constantly for ringside report, post fight reax, more.