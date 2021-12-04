Connect with us

Worldwide

Haney and Diaz Make Weight, It’s Almost Go Time

Worldwide

Around The Curve With Abe: Spence Vs. Crawford? Canelo, Benavidez, Beterbiev And More!

Worldwide

Wait, the 6-7 Boxer Sebastian Fundora Weighs How Much?

Worldwide

Devin Haney vs Jo Jo Diaz Prediction--WBC Lightweight Title Fight Dec. 5

Worldwide

Stephen Fulton Jr. And Saturday Night's Philly Special

Worldwide

Joe Smith Defends 175 Crown Jan. 15 Against A Callum

Worldwide

How To Bet On Boxing Matches

Worldwide

Salita Promotions Signs Kronk Vet, Lightweight Erick DeLeon

Worldwide

Fight Week Check-In: Cassius Chaney

Worldwide

You Hate To See It

Worldwide

Haney and Diaz Make Weight, It’s Almost Go Time

Published

3 hours ago

on

Devin Haney is the favorite to down Jo Jo Diaz, but many pundits are thinking that, on paper, this should be the stiffest test to this point for “The Dream.”

Who do you think wins, and how? Me, I’m not fully sold on Haney til he beats a B plus, then a B+ or A- fighter. If not on site in Vegas, you can see how the action plays out on DAZN, and here is the running order of all the bouts on the Matchroom card.

Then, more action…

And many think Marc Castro is a talent to keep eyes on…

Hrgovic might fight Zhang Zhilei if he wins tonight.

Then, this ladies fight is under radar…

Check back on NYFIGHTS constantly for ringside report, post fight reax, more.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors